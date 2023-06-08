“With us, the rhythm is in the foreground” – Loveboat in the Mica interview – mica

LOVEBOAT is the duo of the two multi-instrumentalists DOMINIC MUHRER and LEONHARD GOLSER. On the debut, they revive yacht rock by taking inspiration from the legends of the late ’70s. The album “Spaceride” was released on TÖCHTERSÖHNE RECORDS on April 21, 2023. In the course of this Dominik Beyer met the Thalgau musician DOMINIC MUHRER, who represented Austria in 2015 with THE MAKEMAKES at the song contest, to talk to him about the production at Café Weidinger in Vienna.

Emerson, Lake and Palmer or Daft Punk?

Dominic Muhrer: Emerson, Lake and Palmer!

Does the Thalgau allow for “shallow” dance music at all?

The author has THE MAKEMAKES’ pathetic love anthem in his head at the 2015 song contest. The question is therefore to be seen in relation and is not meant to be as provocative as it sounds.

Dominic Muhrer: Do you think because we are two loners sitting in the studio in the desert, far away from any civilization?

With the mountains in the background…

Dominic Muhrer: In fact, there isn’t much there except for our two studios. My studio is on a small mountain in the forest in Thalgau. Leo Golser’s studio is even further out, on another mountain in Oberalm. Of course also near a forest.

The project was a break from our natural musical habitat for both of us. We just jammed away. The songs came about quickly and intuitively. That’s a bit of the goal of our approach to Loveboat. Every month we finish a song and just release it. In addition to the album, five new songs are already ready.

To be honest, you were known to me as a musician and songwriter until now. Not at all as a producer. The production sounds like you’ve never done anything else. Do you also produce for others?

Dominic Muhrer: Lately more for film and advertising because I needed money. But if it comes up, gladly. I’m not that well connected out there though.

Because earlier you mentioned fast and not top-heavy. How do you work efficiently these days?

Dominic Muhrer: So maybe we’re going back to the past. Before digitization, you didn’t have infinite takes. Maybe the takes were rehearsed more beforehand. Today you can edit for it quickly. But basically we’re trying to stick to doing more of the first takes.

Do you otherwise limit yourself in any way so as not to lose yourself in a myriad of possibilities?

Dominic Muhrer: In the past I always tried to combine all my output in one band. There were quite a few genres on one album. In the meantime I have various band projects in which I can let off steam. It may take longer to cultivate. Loveboat Anyway, that’s the project Leo and I are venting our love for the late 1970s and 1980s on.

Does the series have anything to do with it?

Dominic Muhrer: The series just happens to be related to the band’s name. We actually only took inspiration from this era in terms of sound. The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, Toto… So late seventies. The genre will Yacht-Rock called. Appropriately, we also needed a sounding name that is associated with the genre. So something with a yacht, lake or boat. Because our lyrics are a lot about love, we came up Loveboat. It was only afterwards that we realized that there was a series from that time that had the same name. Doesn’t matter. We want to revive yacht rock. Many hip hoppers from this era also sampled later.

What is the Ultimate Yacht Rock Song?

Dominic Muhrer: „I Keep Forgettin’(every time you’re near)“ von Michael McDonald.

Is the songwriting for electro tracks different than for a rock band?

Dominic Muhrer: Good question. With us the songwriting process is a bit different anyway because Leo and I are both drummers. “Dynamite”, the single from the album, was created on two drum sets. This resulted in this slightly stressful, but also groovy beat. With us, the rhythm is in the foreground. It has to groove and the percussions have to be loud.

So rather not the approach that a song has to work with voice and piano in order to prove itself.

Dominic Muhrer: Actually already in the next step. I always say that too. If a song works with acoustic guitar, it’s a good song. But that wasn’t our top priority in this project either. The main thing is that it grooves and moves forward.

How does the project get on stage?

Dominic Muhrer:For Lemon we have already supported three shows this year. Also for Menth. We still have the first three with Florian Meindl von the Makemakes played on drums. Leo then took over the drum part in the duo. We had to figure that out first because we often take turns recording in the studio. Of course there is also something from our virtual third man out of the can. I play guitar and sing live. It even works really well for two. Sometimes I also switch to the bass. I also have some percussion with me on stage. We’ll make a change there.

Once we had a part that I first recorded with a solo guitar. Somehow I heard a trumpet in my head though. Since we’re both multi-instrumentalists, I asked Leo if he happened to be able to play the trumpet. My father has one, came the reply. So he quickly fetched her – her parents don’t live far away – and promptly recorded this part. Of course, that also comes from Leo live on stage.

what does Daft Punk so timeless?

Dominic Muhrer: I think that’s very much due to the harmonies. The chords are very close to the classics of the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. You rarely find that in more contemporary pop acts. At least not with such a unique production style. They really managed perfectly to bring this sound into the present. How they make their beats is already their own brand. This combination makes it somehow timeless for me.

Thank you for the interview

Dominik Beyer

Links:

Loveboat (daughters sons)

Loveboat (instagram)