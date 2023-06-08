la serie HUAWEI WATCH 4 e HUAWEI Band 8 • Techzilla

Huawei has just unveiled its latest line of wearables, consisting of the HUAWEI WATCH 4 e dall’HUAWEI Band 8. These new products promise to take your lifestyle to the next level, offering advanced features and elegant designs.

Comfortable, slim, lightweight fashion design

In addition to its advanced features, the HUAWEI Band 8 stands out for its trendy design and the comfort it offers. Weighing just 14 grams and 8.99 mm thick, this wearable device is extremely light and thin. It features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a vivid resolution of 368 x 194 pixels and a 65% screen-to-body ratio, which ensures a quality viewing experience. The display is framed by a 2.5D ultra-narrow bezel with a high-quality curved glass screen, covered with a CG glass plate that offers a dynamic experience despite the small size of the device. The HUAWEI Band 8 is available in three colors: Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Emerald Green. Press and Release technology allows you to change the strap in just 3 seconds, allowing you to match your wearable to your look and mood. In addition, Huawei offers 10,000 creative watch faces available on HUAWEI Themes, to personalize your device and start your day with the right energy.

Professional wellness management with HUAWEI TruSleep TM and HUAWEI TruSeen TM 5.0

The HUAWEI Band 8 is designed to help you stay focused on your fitness and wellness goals. Thanks to the advanced HUAWEI TruSeen TM 5.0 sensors, which have been improved by 10% compared to the previous generation, this device offers precise and accurate monitoring of parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygenation, sleep stages, stress and the female physiological cycle. In addition, it integrates the HUAWEI TruSleep TM 3.0 sensor, improved by 10% compared to the previous model, which records sleep data precisely, detecting the time of falling asleep, waking up and different stages of sleep.

More precise and scientific workouts with HUAWEI TruSport TM

The HUAWEI Band 8 offers a scientific training system thanks to the HUAWEI TruSport TM algorithm. With heart rate monitoring, walking pace, distance traveled and other functions, this device allows you to evaluate your running training, aerobic / anaerobic workouts, recovery time between sessions and the ability index in the race (RAI).

The HUAWEI Band 8 acts as a professional wrist trainer, providing advice and recommendations to help you understand the effectiveness of your exercises. The HUAWEI Band 8’s AI plans your running activity based on recorded physiological data, RAI and current training conditions, to scientifically improve the effectiveness of your workouts and help you reach your goals more easily. This device also supports more than 100 different sports, including running, cycling, swimming and skiing, and offers heart rate tracking that can be synchronized with other devices. New sports modes such as football, basketball and paddle have been added to meet different user needs. Activity Record activity tracker helps you track your daily goals in real time via HUAWEI Health app.

HUAWEI Band 8 brings every convenience just a tap away

The HUAWEI Band 8 is the first smart band equipped with the HUAWEI Assistant TODAY smart assistant. Just swipe right on the display to access HUAWEI Assistant TODAY, which allows you to view the weather, manage music, set timers, time activities and much more. This device has also been improved in terms of features such as music playback, remote shooting, notifications, quick responses to messages, weather, alarms and stopwatch. It also supports remote camera control, find my phone and voice assistant. With an autonomy of up to 14 days, which can go up to 9 days with one use normal and up to 3 days with Always on Display mode, the HUAWEI Band 8 offers you a long battery life. In addition, with just 5 minutes of charging, you can use the device for 2 days thanks to the fast charge that completes the charge in just 45 minutes.

Prices and availability

HUAWEI Band 8 is available starting today, June 8, on the Huawei Store at the price of 59.90 euros in colorazioni Midnight Black, Sakura Pink ed Emerald Green.

Furthermore, until June 21, with the purchase of the new HUAWEI Band 8 it will be possible to buy a second one at half price.

For more details visit the official website.

HUAWEI WATCH 4 e 4 Pro

Huawei today announced the arrival in Italy of the new wearable flagships, HUAWEI WATCH 4 and HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro. This series of smartwatches boasts a futuristic design combined with premium materials and offers cutting-edge functionalities for monitoring vital parameters.

“For Huawei, consumers have always been at the center of innovations,” says Arong Duan, General Manager Huawei CBG Italy. “The HUAWEI WATCH 4 series has been designed to integrate seamlessly into the lives of users, whether they are athletes ready to run a marathon or ordinary people. The innovation of these new devices, combined with the elegant and resistant design, ensures a high-level user experience.” Sir Mo Farah, a famous British athlete and one of the best middle distance runners in the world, supports Huawei in launching the HUAWEI WATCH 4 series in Europe. From his experience as a professional athlete, Sir Mo knows the importance of having a device that can maximize your workouts and help you reach your maximum potential. “The new HUAWEI WATCH 4 is a true champion from Huawei. The high-quality titanium coating and durable screen make it perfect for even the most intense workouts,” says Sir Mo. “I don’t just use it to monitor my running results, but also to assess my overall health and analyze my performance in depth. The ability to access all this data with a single button makes organizing workouts even easier.”

An all-in-one personal assistant with full monitoring

Traditional smartwatches do not support monitoring lung functions, but the new HUAWEI WATCH 4 series can analyze them thanks to the new Breath Control function. Parameters such as breathing rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and cough, along with information about potential risks such as air pollution, allow the algorithm to provide results on respiratory status and overall lung health . The new feature is easily accessible through the HUAWEI Health app, which has been enriched with these new parameters to protect and monitor the respiratory phases.

The HUAWEI WATCH 4 series also supports advanced sleep tracking features thanks to HUAWEI TruSleepTM 3.0, a technology developed and optimized by Huawei over the years. Through the use of infrared light, this technology monitors rest even more precisely, automatically tracking sleep stages, including REM sleep, and analyzing physiological parameters such as body movements, heart rate and readings.

Arong Duan, General Manager of Huawei CBG Italy, spoke:

“For Huawei, consumers have always been at the center of innovations. The HUAWEI WATCH 4 series was designed to integrate seamlessly into the lives of users, whether they are athletes ready to run a marathon or ordinary people. The innovation of the new devices, together with the elegant and resistant design, ensure a high level user experience.”

Over 100 different sports modes

The HUAWEI WATCH 4 series is a sports companion that offers over 100 modes

sports, including both more classic activities such as running, cycling and swimming, and also the

dives up to 30 meters. The novelty on the latest generation smartwatches is in fact the possibility

to personalize your free diving, selecting the type of water between fresh and salt water, the

temperature and the underwater compass. Users will be able to get the most out of their workouts

thanks to the professional feedback provided by the HUAWEI WATCH 4 series.

The Activity Rings system has been improved and works as a real motivator

inspires users to achieve their goals and provides feedback and progress notifications in

real time.

Prices and availability

HUAWEI WATCH 4 and HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro are available in Italy starting today in the following variants:

HUAWEI WATCH 4 is available in the version with a black fluoroelastomer strap at 449.90 euros.

HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro is available in the version with dark brown leather strap for 549.90 euros

version with aerospace grade titanium strap at 649.90 euros.

Furthermore, by purchasing the product by June 21, you can also get the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i earphones for free.

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!