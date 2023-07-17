OpenSSL: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security measures to be bypassed.

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found for OpenSSL. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for OpenSSL on 07/17/2023. The Linux operating system and the Open Source product OpenSSL are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2223016 (Status: 07/16/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for OpenSSL – Risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.1.

OpenSSL Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented.

OpenSSL is a library that is freely available in source code and implements Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS).

An attacker can exploit a vulnerability in OpenSSL to bypass security measures.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-2975.

Systems affected by the OpenSSL vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source OpenSSL Open Source OpenSSL Open Source OpenSSL Open Source OpenSSL

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2223016 from 2023-07-16 (17.07.2023)

For more information, see:

OpenSSL Security Advisory vom 2023-07-16 (17.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for OpenSSL. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/17/2023 – Initial version

