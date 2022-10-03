To celebrate the milestone of 100 million songs on Apple Music’s streaming music service, Rachel Newman, global editorial director of Apple Music, shared with fans: “What does this number represent?” In the 21 years since the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, 1,000 songs in your pocket has grown 100,000 times on Apple Music. This is amazing growth by any measure; and the entire history, present and future of music is available at your fingertips or with voice commands.

More music than you’ve ever heard in a lifetime, if not several lifetimes; more music on any other platform; the largest music collection of any format ever.

With 100 million songs, that number will continue to grow and double exponentially. But it’s not just a number, but something deeper, representing a tectonic shift in the music production and distribution business over the past 20 years.

In the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year. Today, around the world, in 167 countries and territories using Apple Music, artists of any genre can create, record and distribute songs globally. With more than 20,000 singers and songwriters contributing new songs to Apple Music every day, our song catalog is getting richer every day. 100 million songs proves that this is a more liberal and democratic space, where anyone, including a rookie artist who writes in the bedroom, has a chance to create the next hit.

This is an opportunity not only to reflect on our mental journey, but also to look ahead to the work that remains to be done. At Apple Music, human orchestration has always been at the heart of everything we do, whether it’s the visible parts, like our edited playlists, or the invisible parts, such as the human factors that drive our recommendation algorithms. Now we know better than ever that putting a lot of effort into hand-crafting songs is the key to making us the best platform for connecting artists and listeners.

We know that users need to be guided through a vast library of songs. Gone are the days of hitting shuffle in your music library: now we can help you explore new favorites and rediscover forgotten treasures, with professional radio hosts to guide you and handcrafted plays list.

We also know that promoting artists’ voices and giving them the opportunity to tell their stories and discuss musical background is more important than ever. It is no longer enough to connect artists and fans, make those connections more profound and meaningful.

This is the most exciting time I’ve ever been as a music fan. With 100 million songs on Apple Music, you can explore genres you’ve never heard of and find new favorite artists in unexpected places. Check it out and let us guide you.

This article High-quality streaming music playback service reigns! Apple Music reaches 100 million song milestone! It first appeared in computer DIY.

