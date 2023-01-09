Reporter Gu Ting/Report from Taipei

Hikaru Utada will hold an online concert, using Sony 360 Reality Audio live broadcast technology. (Photo/provided by Sony)

Because the Netflix Japanese drama “First Love” is inspired by Utada Hikaru’s “First Love”, and many Taiwanese audiences have been binge-listening to “First Love” recently. To celebrate Utada Hikaru’s 40th birthday, now I have the opportunity to listen to his concert for free .

In order to bring music fans a more vivid listening experience, Sony launched the world‘s first object-oriented 360 Reality Audio live broadcast technology, positioning the rich sound sources in the music in a 360-degree surround space, and supporting real-time streaming to deliver more immersive Stereo surround sound field, through strengthening the exclusive 360 ​​spatial simulation sound technology (360 Reality Audio), makes the music immersion better.

The first live event that will be staged with this technology is the Japanese international superstar Utada Hikaru’s online concert, which has recently set off an upsurge again with “First Love” and other divine songs. It is expected to be held on January 19, 2023. Thousands of music fans registered for free.

There are a total of 10,000 free places for Utada’s concert. (Photo/provided by Sony)

Many of Sony’s best-selling models are equipped with 360 Reality Audio technology. The annual recommended flagship wireless Bluetooth noise canceling headset WH-1000XM5 and true wireless noise canceling headset WF-1000XM4, in addition to supporting 360 Reality Audio technology, can instantly decode and restore stereo audio sources without time difference Like a live broadcast, it is available on mobile vehicles such as Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

And Hikaru Utada will live broadcast the concert on 2023/1/19 (Thursday) to meet you. From now until 2023/1/10, register for free online on the official website of the event to participate in the 10,000 lottery.

For details, please refer to the official website of the event: https://www.utadahikaru.jp/40iroiro/en/

