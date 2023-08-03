Himiway City Pedelec in the test: The optimal e-bike for the city

Like the Cruiser Step-Thru (test report) and the Escape Pro (test report), e-bikes (best list) from Himiway are often equipped with very wide tires and are therefore a real eye-catcher. Because so-called fat bikes are still very rare in everyday life. With the Himiway City Pedelec, however, the manufacturer relies on normal everyday tires with 26″ x 1.95″. This makes it clear that the model is not optimized for off-road use, but, as the name suggests, is designed for use in the city.

The e-bike has a 655 Wh battery (36 volt, 18.2 Ah) that drives a 250 watt rear-wheel motor with a maximum torque of 45 Nm and a top speed of 25 km/h and for a range of up to to ensure 120 km kilometers. It also offers a good lighting system from the German manufacturer Büchel (Shiny 50), fenders, luggage rack, front wheel suspension and hydraulic brakes. According to the manufacturer, the 26 kg heavy and robustly built pedelec is also suitable for heavy people up to 120 kg.

optics and processing



The Himiway City Pedelec is delivered partially assembled in a large box. You do not need your own tools for assembly, all the tools required for this are included in the scope of delivery. If you want to be on the safe side, mount the wheel using a torque wrench set and observe the values ​​given in the German-language manual.

At first glance, the Himiway City Pedelec leaves a valuable impression. The workmanship is impeccable: the brakes don’t grind and, like the 7-speed Shimano Altus circuit, are optimally adjusted. The luggage rack with a chic wooden element, which Himiway calls the rear seat on their website, is particularly striking. The wooden element can also be unscrewed and a luggage basket can be mounted and used to transport loads weighing up to 27 kg. For even more payload, users can mount saddlebags on the side brackets of the luggage rack and/or a luggage basket on the front.

As a low-entry bike, the Himiway City Pedelec is particularly suitable for small people or people with physical disabilities, for whom it is often difficult to get on a bike with a crossbar. According to the manufacturer’s website, the City Pedelec is suitable for people between 155 and 195 cm tall. The manual, however, specifies the height of the people between 160 and 185 cm. In the test, a person with a height of 156 cm felt very comfortable on the bike. The seat was also found to be particularly comfortable and safe. This is height-adjustable and offers our test rider, who is 186 cm tall, an optimal seating position. However, taller people will not feel comfortable on the City Pedelec.

The e-bike is available in black or white. On our white test model, the handlebar grips and saddle with brown imitation leather covers and the light brown seat on the luggage rack provide a nice contrast. But the cable management seems a bit untidy – too many cables run down from the handlebars.

Furnishing



The handlebar is slightly curved and can be loosened with a quick release if necessary and adjusted differently for a better position. For a greater height adjustment of the steering wheel, you can also remove up to three spacers between the handlebar rod and fork. The handles are ergonomic and pleasant to the touch thanks to a soft synthetic leather. The City Pedelec does not have a gas grip like the Himiway Escape Pro (test report), which accelerates the bike to 6 km/h and serves as a starting or pushing aid. The bell is easily accessible on the right side to the left of the gear shift.

The display is quite large, backlit and still sufficiently easy to read even in the sun. In addition to the speed display, it also provides information on how much power (watts) the motor is currently using to support propulsion. It also integrates an odometer (trip, total) and a USB-A port for charging smartphones. The bike computer’s control unit is located on the left side of the handlebars. Here, the driver can use five buttons to regulate, among other things, the support level (1-5) of the motor, the display and the light. The front light is extremely bright and directed. The rear light is also connected to the drive battery and switches on and off with the front light.

Drive



Despite its relatively high weight of 26 kg, the Himiway City Pedelec is comparatively manoeuvrable. It conveys a feeling of security at all times. This is not only due to the robust construction, but also to the excellent braking performance of the hydraulic brakes. The tires with reflective stripes roll well and very quietly. Thanks to the front wheel suspension, bumps on bike paths, but also off-road and in the park hardly reduce the driving comfort. However, it does not compensate for bumps as well as the Himiway Escape Pro, which has springs on the front and rear wheels.

Bilder Himiway City Pedelec

Pictures

Motor



The rear motor continuously offers the permitted 250 watts of nominal power and a maximum torque of 45 Nm. This is far from the 80 Nm that the motor in the Himiway Escape Pro offers. But due to the lower weight, the built-in drive unit also ensures proper propulsion for the City Pedelec. Even on slight inclines, the bike manages the permitted 25 km/h.

The gear ratio of the 7-speed Shimano gears is optimally matched to the City Pedelec. In contrast to other e-bikes, where the highest gear hardly allows acceleration over 25 km/h, city pedelec riders can still pedal and thus achieve higher speeds – but then without motor support.

When we started, the Himiway City Pedelec surprised us positively. The speed sensor on the front chain ring activates the rear wheel hub motor immediately, which is an enormous relief when starting off and ensures a safe start. When you apply the brakes, the engine stops immediately. We didn’t notice any after-running like with the Eleglide M1 29″ (test report).

However, we did not like the drive tuning while driving. Although the bike accelerates quickly to the top speed of 25 km/h, unlike the Accolmile E-Road (test report), it does not maintain this speed and only starts again after a while. In other words: If you have reached 25 km/h from a standing start, the pedal support ends and only starts again at 20/21 km/h. After a while you get used to this rhythm and at best perceive it as slowing down. The Himiway City Pedelec is not designed for quick short trips, but rather for relaxed tours through the park and the city.

Himiway City Pedelec: How long does the battery last



The battery, which can be removed from the side with a key, has a high capacity of 655 Wh. According to Himiway, this should give drivers a range of 80 to 120 km. As always, this is measured under ideal conditions with a light rider, good weather, straight track and so on. In a test with a person weighing 90 kg on a mostly flat route, we managed to cover almost 80 km with the Himiway City Pedelec. Thus, the Himiway City Pedelec offers an above-average range.

Preis



The Himiway City Pedelec normally costs 1599 euros in the manufacturer’s shop. With the discount code CITY200- the price drops by 200 euros to 1399 euros. The City Pedelec is currently also available at Amazon at this price.

You can get other city e-bikes up to just under 1000 euros from manufacturers such as Telefunken or Prophete. Up to 2000 euros, the equipment with wheels from the brands Fischer, Tenways, Zündapp or Adora increases. Here you can also find e-bikes with a mid-motor, such as the Magmove CEH55M (test report).

Conclusion



The Himiway City Pedelec is very well equipped, neatly finished and beautiful to look at. With 120 kg payload, mounting options for saddlebags and a luggage basket on the front, it is ideal for shopping in the city. And thanks to a good lighting system and mudguards, you are on the safe side even in the dark and in the rain.

A high sense of security is also due to the well-acting hydraulic brakes. This also applies to excursions on gravel paths in the park. The rolling noise is low, the driving comfort high.

The engine immediately provides propulsion when starting, but during the journey it takes a few pauses to think. The latter and the unorthodox cable management cloud the good overall impression a bit.

