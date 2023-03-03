PR / Business Insider

At Media Markt you can currently get the Playstation 5 in the Standard Edition bundled with the brand new “Hogwarts Legacy”.

The bundle costs 569.00 euros – compared to buying the two products individually, you save around 50.00 euros!

With “Hogwarts Legacy” an absolute highlight for the current generation of consoles was released in February 2023. The game is of course a lot of fun on a top platform like the Playstation 5. This has been very difficult to obtain since its launch at the end of 2020, but since the beginning of 2023 the coveted PS5 has (fortunately) been regularly available from various retailers. You can currently get “Hogwarts Legacy” in a bundle with the Standard Edition of the Playstation 5 at Media Markt* – and save around 50.00 euros compared to buying the two products individually!

The Playstation 5 can do that

We all know that the Playstation 5 is a top console. But what features does it offer exactly? Here is an overview of the most important features:

The PS5 convinces with an impressive graphics quality and Performance. she supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and can even maximum 8K resolutions spend. At the same time, it is equipped with a special AMD Ryzen chip that offers fast CPU and GPU performance. Thanks to an optimized SSD hard drive, games and applications load very quickly, which improves gameplay more fluid and uninterrupted might. The DualSense-Controller delivers you haptic feedback and adaptive triggersto improve gameplay. The Playstation 5 supports 3D-Audio for an immersive sound environment. Of course you can on the PS5 too Stream movies, series and more. Dank backward compatibility you can also play older Playstation games on the console. The PS5 offers access to Playstation Pluswhere you can get free games and discounts every month. The Playstation 5 is included voice control equipped and supports the voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

“Hogwarts Legacy”: This awaits you in the game

On February 10, 2023, the long-awaited Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy was finally released. In the open-world RPG you can explore the well-known magical world – in the 19th century and thus about 100 years before the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione. You can create the main character in the game yourself and you can even choose your house freely – but the background story always remains the same. Your adventure begins in fifth grade, so you’re between 15 and 16 years old. It is initially not known why you are visiting Hogwarts so late. In addition, your character has a particularly strong connection to “ancient” magic. You’ll find out what that’s all about as the game progresses. Here you will find all important information about the game:

Buy PS5 bundle at Media Markt

