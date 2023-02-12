Home Technology Hollow Knight: Silksong PlayTest gave us a glimmer of hope – Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong PlayTest gave us a glimmer of hope – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong has become one of the most elusive games in development today. Microsoft says it’s one of many titles coming to Game Pass in 2023, and many are looking forward to hearing about it sooner rather than later.

However, Hollow Knight: Silksong continues to be absent, and the recent Nintendo Direct is the latest showcase for the high expectations fans have had. However, in an effort to calm people’s fears that the game isn’t real, an illusion we’ve collectively concocted to get the sequel, a playtester named Trusted Graig threw us a bone on Discord.

“I feel sorry for you,” He said. “I really hope this game comes out soon, we testers are working hard to get it out to you, and of course[櫻桃隊]. It will come, and it’s an honorable game worth the wait. Love you guys.

There’s still no sign of a release date here, but we can at least rest assured that work is underway and there are still plenty of people inside who believe Hollow Knight: Silksong will be great.

Thanks, Game Radar.

