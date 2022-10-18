As long as you use the functions of iOS 16, you can customize your own “continuous animation wallpaper”! Swipe up on the lock screen as if sliding out a surprise egg! Come and see how to set it[steps here]1. Use continuous shooting to take a group of photos with continuous actions 2. Select two of the photos you like Original image) 4. Paste one of the cut out pictures on the IG limiter 5. After finishing the decoration, press “Save” in the upper right corner 6. Then paste the other main body on the IG limiter 7. Adjust The size and position are the same as the previous picture. 8. After the creation, press “Save” in the upper right corner. 9. Long press to lock the screen and press the “+” sign. 10. Set the two pictures just created as locked and Tablecloth Background 11. Done! #iPhone #iOS16 #deskcloth[production team]Planning: Qiao Ke Script: Qiao Ke Performing: Qiao Ke, Pink Blue Photography: Senior Editor: Senior Producer: Ethan, Gao Xiaoyu, Haruko