In the early morning of October 18th, Beijing time, the 2022/2023 Snooker Northern Ireland Open ended the second day of competition. In the first round of the main game, Chinese teenager Fan Zhengyi still scored 2-4 despite hitting a hundred with a single stroke. Losing to the famous player Robertson, in a derby match, Li Xing 4-0 zero seal Si Jiahui, Xiao Guodong smashed the 100 zero seal Thai female player Luchalut, and advanced to the second round of the main game.

The teenager Fan Zhengyi had an amazing performance last season. He reached the final of the European Masters and defeated O’Sullivan 10-9, winning the first ranking championship of his career. So far this season, he has not performed well. In this tournament, Fan Zhengyi met the favorite Robertson in the first round, who won the mixed doubles title this season.

In the first game, Fan Zhengyi tried to pass the chance to fight on the long stage in the opening stage, and failed to score consecutively with the ball twice. Robertson continued to erode the score since then, and won the game 87-25 with a 1-0 lead. . The second game was exactly the same as the previous game. After Fan Zhengyi wasted the opportunity in the opening stage, the initiative was firmly controlled by Robertson, winning another game 64-20 and leading 2-0. In the 3rd inning, Fan Zhengyi responded with a 91-point shot and pulled back the first inning. Robertson won the competition in the 4th inning and got the match point. In the 5th game, Fan Zheng repeatedly scored 102 points and broke 100 points in a single shot. Although the performance of a single shot surpassed his opponent, his defensive weaknesses were exposed in the chaotic competition. In the 6th game, Robertson won 73-23 over points in the fight, 4-2. Robertson advanced to the second round.

Xiao Guodong beats Yum! Thailand’s female general

Xiao Guodong’s opponent in the first round of the main game was Luchalut, a female player from Thailand. In the first game, Xiao Guodong’s defense suppressed his opponent at the beginning of the game, and he kept getting the chance to get over the ball. He scored 64-30 points piecemeal to win this game 1- 0 leads. At the beginning of the second game, Xiao Guodong’s offensive feeling improved, and he scored 50 points in one shot. In the 3rd game, Chalut scored 20 points in a row and then the black ball in the bottom bag swayed and failed to enter. Xiao Guodong won the game with 92 points in one shot. In the 4th game, Xiao Guodong scored 101 points and broke 100 in a single shot, with a total score of 4-0. Advance to the second round.

In other matches on this match day, Li Xing advanced to the derby with a 4-0 clean sheet and Si Jiahui, while Chen Zifan challenged the defending champion Allen to be swept away. "Golden Left-hander" Williams scored 139 points in a single shot to win 4-2 against Usenbach, and Selby beat Craigie 4-2 for the title favorite.

