[Ming Pao Special News]If Vlog main users are looking for a mobile phone that can automatically track and focus themselves to shoot videos, and want to be cost-effective, HONOR 70 5G should be the most suitable.

HONOR 70 has the first Vlog protagonist tracking mode. When the mobile phone is shooting a panoramic image, it can use the smart portrait tracking technology to lock a single protagonist to make a portrait Vlog. In addition, the mobile phone can also use dual-recording technology to record multiple cameras at the same time, including a single protagonist image and a group image, bringing more changes to the movie; users can seamlessly switch the focus with just a touch of a fingertip. Get creative.

The new mobile phone has a built-in dual main camera system, and the self-developed HONOR Image Engine computing platform cooperates with AI technology to capture high-quality images and videos. The dual main camera system includes a 54-megapixel main camera lens (F1.9), equipped with a 1/1.49-inch IMX800 light-transmitting element, which can enhance image details and capture brighter and more delicate images; ultra-wide-angle macro lenses are also available 50 million pixels (F2.2), wide-angle and close-up images are excellent. The front lens is 32 million pixels, and with AI super-sensing technology, it can easily take gorgeous selfies.

■HONOR 70 5G specifications

System: Android 12

Screen: 6.67-inch 2400×1080 resolution OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus

Memory + storage space: 8GB+128GB／8GB+256GB

External storage: not supported

Sim: Dual nanoSim

Main lens: 54-megapixel main lens F1.9, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens F2.2, 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens

Front lens: 32 million pixels F2.4

Network: 5G/Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2/NFC

Battery capacity: 4800mAh

Others: 66W fast charge, screen fingerprint, facial recognition

Volume/weight: 161.4×73.3×7.91mm/178g

Price: $3699

Enquiries: 2807 8156 (HONOR)