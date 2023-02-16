Honor released the Magic5 Lite mobile phone in France in advance, priced at 379 euros (about HK$3300/NT$12900).

The Honor Magic5 Lite is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is equipped with a 6.67-inch curved OLED display on the front. The screen can support FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports 10-bit color depth and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

In addition, the machine has a front-facing 16-megapixel centered hole-digging lens, and a rear-mounted 64-megapixel main mirror + 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle + 2-megapixel macro three-mirror. It has a large 5100mAh battery and is equipped with 40W fast charging.

From this point of view, the Honor Magic5 Lite is similar to the Honor X40 released in China, but there are some differences in the lens part. The Honor X40 has a 50-megapixel main lens + 2-megapixel macro lens, and a front-facing 8-megapixel lens.

Honor Magic5 Lite will also be available in midnight black, emerald green and titanium silver. It can be pre-ordered in France starting from February 20th. The 6GB + 128GB version is priced at 379 euros.

In addition, Honor will release the Honor Magic 5 series at MWC 2023, including three phones: Honor Magic5, Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Ultimate.