recently,iQIYI’s legendary costume short drama “The Silk Case of Daming under the Microscope” is currently on the air.In the first week of the show’s launch, iQiyi’s popularity has exceeded 8866+, and it has been on the hot search list of over 402+ on the entire network. The blogger’s topic #大明之维细硕# under the microscope has more than 520 million views.

“The Silk Case of Ming Dynasty under the Microscope”It tells the story of a century-old wrong case investigation caused by a school bully. Shuai Jiamo, who is obsessed with mathematics, corrects the mistakes and omissions of taxes by himself, and returns the average income of the common people.. The complex ancient taxation system and the suspenseful plot make this work more attractive to the highly educated crowd. At the beginning of the broadcast, the show was launched by more than ten brands such as Feihe, Samsung, Hailu Eye Drops, Jieling sanitary napkins, Jiminxin, Sanjiu, Uni-President Tang Daren, Kabri Aite, and Kuntai Capsules. cooperate.





This iQIYI innovatively created14 episodes of period dramas, directed by Pan Anzi, written by Ma Boyong, co-starred by powerful actors such as Zhang Ruoyun, Wang Yang, Qi Wei, Wu Gang, Gao Yalin, Fei Qiming. The play is adapted from one of the six cases of the history book “Da Ming under the Microscope” with a score of 8.7 on Douban. Just as Xu Kang, the chief producer and founder of Liubai Film and Television, said, “”Daming under the Microscope” is not an IP that is easy to adapt in the traditional sense”, and the main creative team presents it in the form of short episodes, which just makes this project film and television provided an opportunity.

In “The Silk Case of the Ming Dynasty under the Microscope”, characters from different interest groups, such as civilians, scholars, gentry, officials and citizens, promote the development of the plot with their own different motivations and complex thoughts. The play integrates various knowledge elements such as science and technology, law, strategy, finance and commerce, mathematics, and taxation. Through vivid and real grassroots political events, it shows the audience the loopholes and long-standing disadvantages of ancient taxation management. This kind of works with high knowledge capacity and ideological connotation has a large audience with highly educated people, with higher consumption potential and higher recognition of intellectual property rights. The well-matched works of the drama and the high quality of the customer base have a higher guarantee for the image blessing and conversion rate it brings to the cooperative brand.





In addition, the display of relevant brand information follows the usual style of iQIYI drama series advertisements, and fits ingeniously with the theme and plot of the work. For example, the band-aid advertisement of 999 Ganmaoling, “Everyone, please stay tuned, Xiao Jiu will bring a good show to the stage”, appeared in Shuai Jiamo (played by Zhang Ruoyun) waiting for Feng Baoyu (played by Fei Qiming) to welcome the third-level interrogation of the county government Before, the audience was reminded that a small climax of the plot will be ushered in ahead. Jinshuibao Pharmaceutical’s advertising slogan “Jinshuibao looks at the world for the common people” complements the protagonists’ great love for the common people, and they both effectively exert the “empathy effect” and deepen the brand’s user perception through the plot.





Since the suspense label “Theater of the Mist“At the beginning, iQiyi brought the concept of short dramas to the market, and successfully created a high-quality short drama content model. After years of continuous layout of suspenseful and strong knowledge dramas, and frequent classic works Out of the circle, iQIYI has gathered a large number of high-quality users with high value and high consumption potential relying on high-quality content. The aggregation of these high-quality advertising stocks will provide a strong guarantee for cooperative brands to efficiently reach precise users and optimize the conversion rate of advertising.



