The HONOR Magic 5 Pro is expected to be available from mid-April and will be launched with an RRP of €1199.90.

HONOR Magic5 Pro Display 6,81″, 2848 x 1312 Pixel, Curved-AMOLED, LTPO 120Hz, 461 ppi, max. 1800 nits processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa Core 3,19 GHz, 4 nm graphics chip Qualcomm Adreno 740 Random Access Memory (RAM) 12 GB LPDDR5X mass storage 512 GB UFS 4.0, not expandable Camera 50MP main camera with ƒ/1.6 aperture

50 MP Megapixel Ultra-wide-angle camera with ƒ/2.0

50MP Sony IMX858 3.5x optical zoom with f/3.0 front camera 12 MP + 3D ToF depth camera battery pack 5100 mAh, 66 Watt per cable, 50 watts wireless connectivity USB-C, WLAN 6 & 7 (ax/be), Bluetooth 5.2, aptX HD, NFC, GPS/Galileo, GLONASS/ BDS, 5G, eSIM Features Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, stereo speakers operating system Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 interface Colors Black green Mass weight 162,9 x 767,7 x 8,77 mm | 219 g

optics and design

In terms of optics, the camera immediately catches the eye. Honor does not rely on the usual rectangular camera hump here, but rather uses one round camera setup on the back side. That too Ouad-Curved AMOLED Display is an eye-catcher of the smartphone. In fact, not only are the left and right sides rounded, but also the top and bottom areas of the display.

The Magic 5 Pro is available in two colors, in Schwarz and in one Meadow Green/Turquoise. On the back there is also the simple logo of the manufacturer.

Also on the front there is a well-known but rarely used arrangement of the Camera notch, this one is not in the middle like you are used to from other smartphones, but lleft at the edge of the screen.

Display creams off the 1st place

At the MWC in Barcelona, ​​the HONOR Magic 5 Pro impressed with its display first place clawed with the DXOMark. One was installed here 6,81″ großes Curved LTPO-AMOLED-Displaywhich with 1312 x 2848 Pixel resolution and a pixel density of 461 ppi reached. Also the refresh rate with 120 Hz is impressive and can be automatically and dynamically adjusted between 1 and 120 Hz thanks to the LTPO technology. The manufacturer gives the brightness of the panel as up to 1800 Nits at. This is probably a partial peak brightness.

HONOR’s new flagship smartphone is also included HDR10+ and also IMAX Enhanced certified and thus supports compatible video content. With its dynamic display dimming, the manufacturer promises to protect the display itself and your eyes in every situation (e.g. night mode).

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Power

Since Honor is presenting its flagship with the Magic 5 Pro, it is of course due to the top processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 driven. The newest and strongest at the moment Octa-Core Processor in the Android universe uses a maximum clock speed of 3,19 GHz and was in 4 nm manufactured. He is supported with lush 12GB LPDDR5X memory and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, but unfortunately this one is not expandable.

good camera

As with Huawei back then, the camera is the highlight of the Magic 5 pro, and the look of the camera set-up also stands out from other manufacturers. The technology behind it is also impressive.

Main camera: 50 megapixels with a 1/1.12 inch sensor and an f/1.6 aperture (OIS)

50 megapixels with a 1/1.12 inch sensor and an f/1.6 aperture (OIS) Ultraweitwinkel: 50 megapixels with a 122° angle of view and f/2.0 aperture

50 megapixels with a 122° angle of view and f/2.0 aperture Periscope-Zoom camera: 50 megapixels, Sony IMX858 as sensor, f/3.0 aperture and 3.5x optical zoom

50 megapixels, Sony IMX858 as sensor, f/3.0 aperture and 3.5x optical zoom Front camera: 12 megapixel punchhole camera with a 3D ToF camera

There is also one more automatic laser focus, which should make focusing more accurate and faster. Through a Flicker/color temperature sensor light flickering should be reduced and more vivid colors should be possible. The cameras are optically and electronically stabilized.

connectivity

When it comes to connectivity, HONOR is up to the task. From 5G with a Dual SIM Slot, eSim, GPS, NFC up to the current one WiFi 6 and 7 everything is on board. Only the Bluetooth connection was switched to the “older” Bluetooth 5.2 set instead of 5.3. In addition, there is stereo speakers and of course one USB-Typ-C Connection for charging and data connection. Which connection is behind it, or whether a video output is also possible, is not known to us at the moment.

Fast charging with and without cables

The HONOR Magic 5 Pro is inspired by a big 5100 mAh battery supplied with juice. This can be done with solid 66 Watt Fast charging and even wireless with very brisk 50 Watt Loaded. Here, too, HONOR offers values ​​that are really impressive. The 50 watt fast wireless charging in particular is not often found in other, often premium devices.

Android 13 with special features

The flagship model is equipped with MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. There are a few special features here, such as B. the AI Privacy Call 2.0 Function. According to the manufacturer, this should prevent others from overhearing the phone thanks to specially aligned sound waves.

In addition, the smartphone should also move without actually touching it, thanks to intelligent functions operate hand gestures (e.g. create screenshots or turn pages). It remains to be seen whether and how the two new functions will actually work.

The fingerprint sensor lies under the glassthe smartphone can of course also be used with the Face recognition unlocked become.

Assessment: Buy HONOR Magic 5 Pro?

HONOR presents us with a flagship model, which has a lot to offer in many respects. The display and the camera are probably really high-end here and it looks like they were already convincing at the MWC in Barcelona.

The rest also offers a good overall package with decent performance, regardless of whether it’s the latest processor, the strong battery or the fast charging. So we can definitely speak of a high-end device here. The smartphone should come onto the market in mid-April 2023 and will probably cost €1199.99. That’s a proud price, actually HONOR used to stand for good hardware at a fair price. One has the feeling that they are emulating Huawei and are also adapting their pricing.

You get a high-end smartphone here, but no smartphone should cost €1,300. Of course, HONOR is not alone with the high prices, unfortunately this is now a trend in the upper class.

Would the Honor Magic 5 Pro still be something for you? How is your experience with Honor since the sale and separation from Huawei? Feel free to use the comment function.