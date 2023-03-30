▲ Steam will officially stop supporting many old versions of Windows operating systems starting from January 1, 2024.

Microsoft’s (Microsoft) two long-established legacy operating systems, Windows 7 and Windows 8, were officially phased out earlier this year, losing official security updates and technical support. The online game platform Steam also announced recently that it will officially stop supporting many old versions of Windows operating systems starting from January 1, 2024. Users using related systems will no longer be able to play games or other products they purchased.

Valve officially announced that the Steam client will not be able to run on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 versions from 2024. In addition, the latest features of Steam rely on the embedded version of the Google Chrome browser, so future Steam versions will require Windows 1 and above to have all features and security updates.

According to the current Steam platform data, only 2 to 3% of players are still using the Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems. At present, Windows 10 is the most popular, reaching 64.68%; Windows 11 is second at 33.27%.

