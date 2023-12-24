Home » How does it work and what is it for?
Technology

How does it work and what is it for?

by admin

WhatsApp users have discovered a new “Golden Mode” that allows them to change the color of the app’s logo from the traditional green to a new gold color. However, it’s important to note that this is not an official version of WhatsApp and is not available on the app store. This “Golden Mode” APK is not verified and may have security flaws.

To download and install WhatsApp Gold, users must first make a backup copy of all their chats from any version of WhatsApp they have. Then, they must uninstall the official version of WhatsApp from their mobile phone and download the WhatsApp Gold APK from a website that offers it. Once the APK is downloaded, users can open WhatsApp Gold for the first time to set up their account by entering their phone number, with the configuration and verification process being the same as in the official application.

It’s important to note that downloading and using unofficial versions of WhatsApp can pose security risks, and users should proceed with caution.

See also  New scenarios: why Enterprise Content Management is strategic for companies

You may also like

Niccolò Maisto (Faceit), 500 million exit: “So I...

More character elements, machine price Zhongpingzuo! Xiaomi Civi...

ESET products: IT security warning about new bug

How to create AI wallpapers in Android 14

SPILL |[Review]JLab Epic Lab Edition: First impression of...

BYD is building a large electric car factory...

Watches to retire your old HUAWEI Watch GT

Helmet requirement for cyclists? The federal government has...

This Chinese cell phone has the most powerful...

Summer is about to begin for Uranus, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy