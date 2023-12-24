How does it work and what is it for?

WhatsApp users have discovered a new “Golden Mode” that allows them to change the color of the app’s logo from the traditional green to a new gold color. However, it’s important to note that this is not an official version of WhatsApp and is not available on the app store. This “Golden Mode” APK is not verified and may have security flaws.

To download and install WhatsApp Gold, users must first make a backup copy of all their chats from any version of WhatsApp they have. Then, they must uninstall the official version of WhatsApp from their mobile phone and download the WhatsApp Gold APK from a website that offers it. Once the APK is downloaded, users can open WhatsApp Gold for the first time to set up their account by entering their phone number, with the configuration and verification process being the same as in the official application.

It’s important to note that downloading and using unofficial versions of WhatsApp can pose security risks, and users should proceed with caution.

