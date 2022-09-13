After analyzing how much and how political leaders are talked about, we analyzed both how much parties spend on advertising on Facebook and Instagram and what the appeal of their websites is. Let us therefore continue the analysis process, which we will continue until after the elections, analyzing today how much and how the Democratic Party has been talked about in the last thirty days.

DataMediaHub, exclusively for ItalianTech, analyzed the online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs), in Italian, relating to PD, after verifying that these are far greater than those relating to the Democratic Party, and therefore they offer a sample and a case study of greater interest.

Almost 839 thousand online citations for PD. Just under double those of its leader, Enrico Letta. The peak, with more than 59 thousand citations, occurred on August 16 last when the electoral lists of the party were presented, and the question arose about the candidacy of Cirinnà, first withdrawn and then returned to the ranks.

The unique authors who gave rise to this volume of conversations were about 45 thousand, and the content they posted involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) more than five million people.

Volume of conversations that generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen” of 1,676 billion. Potential reach that is reasonably estimated to be 84 billion impressions, of exposures to content related to PD, gross of duplications.

In this regard, it seems interesting to point out that therefore, in the face of a number of citations significantly higher than those of Letta, people’s exposure to contents relating to the Democratic Party is instead lower, albeit slightly. It is the result generated by the media amplification of online news which evidently focus more on the party leader.

The prevalence of negative sentiment, of emotions and, in fact, negative feelings contained in online verbalizations by people is clear. This is confirmed by the word cloud for sentiment (negative red) where in particular areas of criticality and criticism emerge on the candidacy of Crisanti and on the party’s responsibility for having approved the “jobs act” in due course.

The most commonly used emoji wheel in PD-related conversations also shows faces that laugh in mockery, clown and angry faces, and more.

The infographic provides more details on the socio-demographic composition of those involved in online conversations and the tag cloud with the most frequently occurring hashtags associated with PD.