How the job of the marketing manager has changed in the era of generative artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Regarding the application of AI in marketing there is a bit of mistrust, managers and companies want to fully understand where we are going and what risks there could be in the use of generative AI – explains Stefano Schiavo, corporate marketing consultant strategic, teacher and author of several publications. «When such disruptive innovations arrive, the perfectly normal tendency is to understand where the market is going. On the other hand, on a personal level, professionals and employees have been experimenting with them at work for some time, writing reports, marketing plans, newsletters and presentations. As well as small communication agencies that use AI to automatically generate websites and corporate editorial plans, producing both textual and visual content.”

The common opinion is that generative AI will have a very strong impact on marketing, perhaps even more so than on other areas. «Not only do I write what I would have written faster, but I have someone who writes for me, generating content consistent with the objective. From the automation of procedures to semantics, with content that amazes with logic. Here, this is the layer that will revolutionize marketing today”, explains Schiavo again, who in his consultancy activity encourages companies to experiment with these technologies: “the advice I give to the companies I meet is to open up to experimentation, to do not preclude opportunities for exploration in areas that today seem difficult. In this way we truly understand the potential of the Ai tool and gain a competitive advantage.” We analyze some applications of generative and non-generative AI below.

Content creation

The creation of content or images is certainly one of the most controversial topics. Generative ai like Chat GPT 4 or Bard have the automatic ability to create texts of any type, almost identical to those created by a human being. Marketers can use their time much more efficiently with these automatic content generation solutions, for example to create texts accompanying the products sold and personalized, abstract images, ideal for social media posts and e-websites commerce. But also presentations, editorial plans and market or product analyses.

Data Analysis for Advanced Advertising Targeting

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful ally for marketing, capable of processing enormous volumes of data from various sources, such as social media, websites and user transactions. Thanks to this, AI is able to discover patterns, trends and valuable insights to guide the marketing strategy. Not only that, AI can also examine historical data and market trends to make reliable predictions about consumer behavior, purchasing preferences, and market opportunities. This allows companies to make informed choices and adapt their marketing strategies based on market needs.

Campaign automation

Artificial intelligence makes it possible to automatically create and optimize online advertising campaigns, monitoring the performance of active adverts and modifying offers, audience targets and creatives in real time to obtain the maximum return on advertising investments. This area also includes personalized marketing emails based on the individual preferences of users, their journey on the website and the specific actions they have performed.

Personalization of websites

The capabilities of Artificial Intelligence go beyond simply building a website from scratch, but also assist web marketers in increasing the overall quality of the user experience while browsing by personalizing company websites.