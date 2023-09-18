2023 Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Investment and Financing Conference Promotes Development and Cooperation

Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Investment and Financing Conference Boosts Economic Growth

Chenzhou, China – The 2023 Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Investment and Financing Conference was successfully held in Chenzhou City, sponsored by the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce, Hunan Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Hunan Provincial Financial Supervision Administration, and Chenzhou Municipal People’s Government. The conference aimed to promote the development and investment in the cultural tourism industry of Hunan Province.

Esteemed guests, including Yang Haodong, member of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda, and Miao Muyang, Director of the Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, attended the conference and delivered speeches. The event was an important supporting event for the second Hunan Tourism Development Conference, following the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee to continually improve and achieve practical results.

The conference served as a platform for exchange, cooperation, and promotion of cultural tourism industry projects in Hunan Province. It aimed to provide strong support and services in promoting the supply-side structural reform of Hunan’s cultural tourism industry, realizing the transformation and development of Hunan’s cultural tourism industry, and accelerating the construction of a world tourism destination.

During the conference, 340 key cultural tourism investment projects in Hunan Province were launched, with a total investment of approximately 332.312 billion yuan and an investment and financing demand of approximately 241.996 billion yuan. Furthermore, 50 major provincial investment projects were signed, totaling 23.47 billion yuan. Additionally, 8 cultural tourism projects were selected for on-site signing.

In order to foster innovation in the cultural tourism industry, the conference released a series of innovative financial products and typical cases, aiming to strengthen financial support and contribute to the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry. The Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Changsha Bank, and Bank of Beijing jointly issued a document on “Financial Support for the Innovation and Development of ‘New Generation and New Scenarios’ in Cultural Tourism Consumption.” The two banks will offer financial products and issue new loans in the next three years to support the innovation and development of new cultural tourism consumption scenes in Hunan.

The conference also witnessed the signing ceremony for cultural tourism financial cooperation. The Chenzhou Municipal People’s Government reached an agreement with 17 financial institutions, including the China Development Bank, the Agricultural Development Bank, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. A credit of 457 billion yuan will be granted in the next 3-5 years to support the development of Chenzhou’s cultural tourism industry. Additionally, relevant financial institutions have financed and loaned 27.6951 billion yuan for key cultural tourism industry projects in the province.

The conference attracted over 300 representatives from well-known domestic cultural and tourism investors. Domestic well-known financial experts, heads of central government units, heads of key provincial enterprises, and heads of financial institutions in Hunan were also present at the event.

The 2023 Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Investment and Financing Conference has undoubtedly provided a significant boost to the economic growth and development of the cultural tourism industry in Hunan Province, solidifying its position as a world tourism destination.

Reporter: Zhang Yang Zixin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

