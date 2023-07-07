How to convert WebP to JPG or PNG

Do you have an image in WebP format that you want to convert to PNG or JPG? No problem: Read how you can turn your WebP into a JPG or PNG using free online services or common image editing programs and what you should pay attention to when doing so.

What is WebP format?

WebP is an image format similar to JPG or PNG. It was developed by On2 Technologies in 2010 and later acquired by Google. WebP allows images to be compressed and their file size reduced, with users choosing between lossless and lossy compression. According to the manufacturer, the WebP format allows for a size reduction of up to 26% compared to PNG or JPG image files (which are already compressed image formats).

Google has encouraged the spread of the WebP format because it allows image files to be reduced in size without much loss of quality. Website and online content with WebP images can load faster and perform better than with traditional content and file formats.

Which images are in WebP format?

WebP format images are widely used for digital purposes and online content because they are optimized for that. For example, if you download an image from a website, it may well contain the abbreviation WebP and is therefore an image in WebP format.

The WebP format now not only supports static images, but also animations and therefore offers a good alternative to the GIF format. Transparent backgrounds – as in the PNG format – are now also possible in the WebP format.

How to open WebP images?

Since WebP images are optimized for web applications, they can be easily opened in a browser such as Chrome or Firefox. Most common browsers support the WebP format. However, if you have installed an old browser such as Internet Explorer or Safari, there may be problems with the correct display.

As a Windows user, you can still open WebP in the pre-installed image editing program Paint. For Mac users, MacOS Preview is available to open WebP files.

Convert WebP to JPG or PNG

Just as JPG, PNG or GIF files can be converted to another image format, WebP images can also be converted to JPG or PNG. You can either use online services or image editing programs and apps to do this. Of course you can not only convert a WebP to PNG or JPG, but also a PNG or JPG to a WebP – so our instructions apply in both directions:

Convert WebP to JPG or PNG with online services

Despite the benefits of WebP, there may be times when you would like to convert a WebP file to a JPG or PNG. If you don’t have an image editing program at hand, there are free online services for this, such as the browser tool convertico.co. In the input mask, select the format of your original file, i.e. WebP, and the format of your target file. In addition to JPG and PNG, you can also choose from GIF, TIFF and other formats.

The disadvantage of such free services: You have to register and upload your files. Even if convertico assures you in the FAQs that your data is safe, there is still a residual risk in terms of data protection. If you are bound by the GDPR, you should definitely check this in advance.

Convert WebP to JPG or PNG with Windows Paint or MacOS Preview

It doesn’t matter whether you work with Windows or MacOS – here you also have the option of converting an image in WebP format into a JPG or PNG.

Open your image in either Windows Paint or MacOS Preview. Then click File > Save As (Windows) or Export (Mac) and select JPG, PNG or another format as the file format.

The disadvantage of this approach: You have limited or no options to edit, trim, change the background or add text and annotations to your WebP image before saving it.

Convert WebP to JPG or PNG with Snagit

If you would like to change your WebP image before saving it, for example adjusting the image section, adding text or optimizing the colors, you will need a professional image editing program such as Snagit.

Once you’ve edited your WebP image to your liking, simply open Snagit Editor Pass along (in the upper right corner) and select file out of. Then select PNG, JPG or any other desired image format as the format. With formats such as JPG, you can still adjust the degree of reduction.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) about WebP

Is it possible to convert a WebP file to a JPG?

Yes, you can convert a WebP file to another image format such as JPG or PNG. Use image editing programs such as Snagit, Windows Paint or MacOS Preview and save your image in a desired format such as JPG.

Which program can open WebP?

WebP was specifically designed for online content such as websites. You can therefore open WebP images with many popular browsers such as Google Chrome or Firefox. Image editing programs such as Paint, MacOS Preview or Snagit can also open WebP files.

Why WebP?

WebP images are optimized for use in websites. The image files can be compressed very well in WebP format with comparatively little loss of quality. For websites with WebP files, this means: short loading times and very good performance and display quality.

Why does Firefox save images as WebP?

WebP is a common image format on the World Wide Web. If you use Firefox as a web browser and save images from websites you visit, the current version of Firefox often only offers you the WebP option.

This is the case if the website has been programmed in such a way that it preferably delivers images as WebP in order to improve the website’s loading time while maintaining the same quality. However, WebP images can be converted to another common image format such as JPG or PNG with little effort.

