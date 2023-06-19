How to make the original texture of iPhone? iOS 17 Message Stickers from Making to Using Skills – Mr. Crazy

iOS 17 brings a lot of new features and improvements to the Message App, among which “Status Stickers” is also the most important feature of iPhone Messages, which can be directly converted into stickers through photos in the iPhone album, and can be used anywhere Live Stickers Emoji, Memoji and other sticker packs.

iPhone Live Texture Tutorial: How to Make and Use iOS 17 Message Stickers

If you want to create iPhone original stickers (original stickers), the system needs to be upgraded to iOS 17, and you can use the following two methods to create Message stickers:

[Reminder]iOS 17 is currently in the Beta testing stage. This article is a tutorial on the iOS 17 Beta features. If you want to experience the new features of iOS 17 first, please refer to “Upgrade iOS 17 Beta Tutorial”.

Method 1. Make iOS 17 original stickers through the photo album

Open iPhone’s built-in “photo app“. Select a still photo or a Live Photo to make a sticker. Long press the subject of the photo and select “add picture」。

You can directly remove the back of the photo, and directly convert the subject (person, pet) in the photo into the original texture, and you can see the newly added texture from the texture menu.

Method 2. Use Messages to make live stickers

Alternatively, you can directly use the built-in “Message App” to make the original texture map, the following is the teaching method of using the Message message to create the original texture map:

Step 1. Open the iPhone Messaging App, enter the dialog window and click “＋“choose”stickers」。

Step 2. After entering the original sticker drawer window, click the “+” on the left to add a sticker, and find the photo you want to convert into a sticker from the album.

Step 3. The system will automatically remove the background of the photo and keep the subject, just press “add stickers“, you can see the newly added stickers in the original stickers menu.

How to delete live stickers on iPhone?

If you have created too many sets of iOS 17 original stickers and want to delete unused stickers, open the iPhone stickers drawer menu, press and hold the sticker you want to delete for about 1 second, and select “delete“(Delete) to delete the original texture.

How to apply filter effects to iPhone original texture

If you want to change the effect of the original texture, you can also long press the texture in the texture drawer and select “Add Effect“You can add various special effects to the texture.

You can choose four kinds of texture effects: “sparkle, three-dimensional, comic, and frame”. What’s more special is that Comic can directly convert the original texture into an interesting comic effect.

After applying different effects to the original texture, you can send it directly through the Message message, and it will be sent with the current texture effect.

iOS 17 Live Textures also support third-party apps

You can long press the original sticker to pull it directly into the Message dialog box, and you can paste a super cute sticker response for each message, but it will cover the original message text, and you can only long press the sticker to float away.

In addition, the original texture drawer will also be integrated into the iPhone emoji input method, which can be used on any third-party APP, including LINE, IG, FaceBook and other social tools.

Summary of the function of the original texture of the iPhone

Apple’s new iOS 17 original stickers for the iPhone is an innovative feature improvement that allows users to express and communicate freely through stickers, and don’t have to worry about the lack of options for built-in stickers. You can automatically convert photos into stickers You can create unique personalized stickers.

