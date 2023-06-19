Kata, inspection resumed in the former Astor hotel. Camera discovery

Two vacuum trucks are also at work to clean the cesspools. The former boss of the Ris Garofano adviser to the family. The new appeal from parents: “Who knows how to speak”

Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo, the father of the little girl Kataleya disappeared in Florence on 10 June, would have added new stories on some episodes and events that occurred over the last few months during the occupation of the hotel in via Maragliano when he returned to talks with assistant prosecutor Christine von Borries, one of the magistrates who coordinates the investigation. This is what emerged from sources close to the family. As the days went by, the man would have identified other related elements to the context of the illegally occupied Astor and therefore, assisted by his lawyers, he asked to speak to the prosecutor, who had already heard from him. The child’s father would have recalled the circumstances that according to him it is useful to make known to the investigators involved in the search for Kata.

The big inspection at the hotel

It’s resumed the maxi inspection of the special departments of the carabinieri, including Ros, Gis and Sis, in the Astor hotel looking for clues to find the little girl Kata who disappeared on 10 June. Today’s operations should complete the in-depth inspection program of the structure and its appurtenances which began on Sunday. Two vacuum trucks are also at workto clean the cesspools, for the resumption of the maxi inspection in the former Astor hotel in Florence where on June 10, little Kata disappeared. With regard to the activity of the carabinieri of Ros and Gis, the checks concern the ground floor of the building.

The family’s request

The lawyers of Kata’s family have presented a formal request to carry out, within their rights, their own inspection inside the former Astor hotel when the investigations by the judicial police of the carabinieri have been completed. In case of authorisation, the lawyers Filippo Zanasi and Sharon Matteoni inform, an inspection will be organized with the parents of the child together with Luciano Garofanothe general of the carabinieri on leave, former commander of the Ris of Parma, who is the family’s consultant in the Kata affair.

Camera discovery

Useful details could come from video camera of a private citizen, identified by the carabinieri, covering the entrance to an adjacent area to the courtyard of the former hotel. According to the investigators, if someone had moved away from that area, climbing over the wall of the courtyard of the building, the camera could have filmed it.

The new appeal

Through their lawyers, Katherine Alvarez Vasquez and Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo, father and mother of the little girl, renew their appeal: “Anyone who knows anything, speak up. Even the smallest hint it could be useful to the investigation and nothing will be overlooked. The top priority right now is to get Kata home.”

