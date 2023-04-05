Home Technology How to prevent addiction to mobile phones? Apple CEO teaches you personal secrets – Qooah
How to prevent addiction to mobile phones? Apple CEO teaches you personal secrets

How to prevent addiction to mobile phones? Apple CEO teaches you personal secrets

According to the latest news, GQ interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook, who expressed his understanding of the world view and the philosophy of running the company in detail.

When GQ asked Tim Cook how he was not immersed in the mobile phone world for a long time, Tim Cook said that the Screen Time function in the iPhone can help him, which can effectively prevent him from spending too much time on the phone. Screen Time can detect the time when the mobile phone user uses the mobile phone.

The general meaning of Tim Cook’s interview is: The purpose of our research and development of functions such as Screen Time is to prevent users from being immersed in the mobile phone world for a long time. I think that users should not spend more time staring at the phone screen than communicating with others offline. . Although I don’t know how people use mobile phones in their daily life, I will often browse iPhone usage reports. Not only do we not want iPhone users to be immersed in the mobile phone world for a long time, but we also do not support users to use mobile phones for a long time.

