How to report an error on Google Maps? All options

Google Maps and other similar services related to the GPS present on the devices we use every day have not only changed the way we travel or move around in our cities, but also the process that leads us to choose activities of our interest. Today we offer you a simple guide to report an incorrect road indication.

Google Maps has also launched the immersive mode in Italy and, although the service provided by the technology giant has been a huge step forward in terms of convenience for millions of users around the world, it can happen that some information on the app is somehow wrong, misleading or outdated.

Google allows the same users to report and fix any errors. For example, it may happen that the GPS service provides incorrect information about the road ahead to get to a certain destination and each of us can help correct errors of this kind by sending feedback to the Mountain View house.

To report an error of this type you must first have a personal computersince the bug report option is not present on the smartphone or tablet app, and open Google Maps on your browser.

Once the starting point and the destination point have been entered for which incorrect indications have been detected, that’s it click on the path for which you want to report a problem, again click Details and then send text feedback from the feedback section at the bottom right of the map by marking the wrong step with the flag icon. Once this is done, simply select the type of problem and send.

In this way you can communicate your feedback to Google about the proposed routes, while understanding how to edit or add addresses or change business informationwe refer you to the Google Maps support site, but in general it is possible to provide contributions on opening hours, premises and business locations or add photos directly from the Google Maps app for iOS and Android smartphones.

For users interested in electric mobility, we also point out that Google Maps also indicates the types of connectors and the power of the columns present on the roads.