How to schedule New Year messages from WhatsApp

As we enter into the New Year, it’s important to remember to send warm wishes to our loved ones. With WhatsApp being a popular means of communication during the holiday season, users want to ensure that they don’t forget to send a message to everyone on their list.

For Android device users, the Wasavi app provides an easy solution for scheduling messages on WhatsApp. Users can download the app from Google Play, grant necessary permissions, and schedule messages in advance. This allows for a seamless way to ensure that everyone receives a heartfelt New Year’s message.

Similarly, iOS users can utilize the Scheduling or Skedit apps to efficiently schedule messages on WhatsApp. By following the straightforward steps provided by these apps, users on both Android and iOS devices can make sure their messages are sent at the right time.

In addition to scheduling messages, WhatsApp Web now offers a new screen lock feature for added privacy and security. This tool is particularly valuable in work environments where shared computers are used. Users can set a custom password and determine how long the screen lock activates after inactivity.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows voice messages to be automatically deleted after being listened to once. This provides an added layer of confidentiality for users who need to share sensitive information via voice messages.

As we all look forward to celebrating the New Year, these new features and scheduling options on WhatsApp provide convenient ways to send warm wishes, enhance privacy, and maintain security when using the platform.

