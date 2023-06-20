How to set the default mail program in Windows 11? Is simple

After seeing how to schedule the restart of Windows 11, let’s go back to diving into the operating system Microsoft to discover another interesting possibility, that of setting the default mail client to your liking.

Generally following our guide to setting a default program on Windows 11, all we have to do is open the System Settings and go up App through the left side menu.

At this point, the main settings screen will update with the items relating to the customization of the applications, among which you will also find the item Default app.

Follow it and you can freely scroll through the list or search for your app through the quick box present at the top of the page. You may also be able to search by extension, but in our case we suggest simply searching for your favorite mail client in the list.

Once found, click on it and enter its exclusive menu, where the command “Set default“. Once done, you no longer have to worry about the quick opening of the client when you click on an email address, as it will automatically open the one of your preference instead of the system one.

A quicker way is just to Click on an email address you wish to write to and, once the selection popup of the app to be used opens, choose the one of your preference by setting it directly as a favorite.

