Since Apple launched the “lock screen” and new desktop function settings for iOS 16, many users have found that the font shadow of the iPhone desktop/home screen App is particularly obvious, especially when it appears on a light-colored desktop, there is a way to turn it off. iOS 16 home screen font shadow?

If you are usually used to using light-colored tablecloths, there is a way to turn off the iPhone desktop font shadow. This article teaches you how to turn off the iOS 16 main screen App font shadow through these two techniques, so that you don’t have to see ugly ones. Desktop font shadow.

Is it a bug to explore iOS 16 text shadows? Or is it an official Apple setting?

The actual iOS 16 desktop text shadow problem, strictly speaking, is Apple’s official automatic judgment on the tablecloth. It can be found that when the tablecloth has more white or bright areas, it will be more obvious, and the system will automatically add shadows to the iPhone desktop App text, although it seems It will appear black and black, and the advantage is that the text of the App on the desktop icon will be clearer.

Taking the picture of the sky below as an example, it is impossible for the iOS system to make the text color of the App appear both black and white. For the white parts, black shadows are automatically added to make the fonts look more clearly visually, so the iOS 16 text shadows are not caused by bugs, but the iPhone desktop will automatically recognize the color and brightness of the tablecloth, and automatically add shadow effects for brighter tablecloths.

How to Turn Off iOS 16 Desktop Font Shadows for iPhone

Method 1. Readjust the tablecloth color

If you apply the built-in gradient wallpaper of iOS 16, you will find that the font shadow of the app on the main screen is particularly obvious, and you can adjust it through the following methods.

Step 1. Enter iOS from iPhonesetting“click”Background picture“,choose”Customize“Main screen background wallpaper button.

Step 2. Click “color” button, and re-customize the color, adjust the color to the left and right through the bottom lever, and finally press the “Finish」。

It can eliminate the shadow of the original iPhone desktop font, and let the App font automatically turn into black, which will be clearer than the original white font.

Method 2. Change to a dark gradient tablecloth shade

There is also a faster solution, directly change the iOS 16 bright color tablecloth to a dark color, and click “gradient” directly to make the text shadow on the iPhone home screen disappear.

Method 3. Add blur effect to iPhone photos

If the iPhone wallpaper is to take photos or customize pictures by yourself, on some bright wallpapers, it is easy to cause text shadows on the iOS 16 desktop or the status bar to become white and unclear. To solve this problem is also very simple, you can set the iPhone wallpaper when setting the wallpaper. , adding a “blur” effect can also solve it.

It can be seen that the original wallpaper below will cause a gray shadow at the bottom of the App text. After adjusting it to a blur effect, the text shadow can disappear instantly.

Method 4. Adjust iPhone wallpaper filter color

If you don’t want to change the iPhone wallpaper and want to keep the original image, you can also click the toolbar below when setting the wallpaper of the iOS 16 home screen.photo”, by swiping left and right to adjust the wallpaper filter style, you can also easily solve the iPhone wallpaper text shadow problem.

Method 5. Change the dark or bright iPhone wallpaper

Finally, you can also try to replace other darker or brighter iPhone wallpapers, which can easily solve the iOS 16 text shadow problem. It is recommended to use less wallpapers with more white blocks, which can prevent text shadows from appearing.

Feature Summary

If you upgrade iOS 16, you will find that the tablecloth will have a very obvious shadow effect. You can try to solve it through the above methods. The fastest way is to directly change to a darker or brighter iPhone tablecloth. Try not to replace it with a white tablecloth with a high proportion. Reduces seeing text shadow issues.

