Riccione weeps for the victims of the road accident on the A4 near San Donà di Piave: six dead, including five disabled people, four girls and a young man with Down syndrome in the Center21: Francesca Conti, Rossella De Luca, Maria Aluigi, Valentina Ubaldi e Alfredo Barbieri. At the wheel of the Lions Club van that hit a truck there was the former mayor of Riccione Massimo Pironiwho was also a regional councilor with the DS from 2005 to 2009.

“On behalf of the entire regional community and the entire Council, I express my utmost closeness and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, to the people close to them and to the city of Riccione: what happened is truly terrible, Emilia-Romagna is it is close to all of them “, writes the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini.



The former mayor of Riccione, Massimo Pironi

Pironi, a volunteer of the Cuore21 Onlus Cooperative, was accompanying the five young people to an event in Friuli when the van they were traveling in collided with a truck. The impact was terrible, which left no escape for the passengers; there would be only one survivor, a woman, transported to the Mestre hospital in very serious conditions. “We remember Massimo Pironi as a man always available, at the service of his land and his fellow citizens: a loss that leaves an unbridgeable void. Our dear thoughts go to his dear ones”, Bonaccini concludes.

City mourning in Riccione

The mayor of Riccione, Daniela Angelini, proclaimed city mourning. The Municipality has decided to cancel the celebrations for the centenary of the city, which should have started in the evening. The Centro 21 association was born in 1993, formed by family members of people with Down syndrome. From the experience of the association in 2015 a cooperative was born, called Cuore21, as an operational arm, above all to ensure autonomy and job opportunities for the disabled. In 2019 he also opened a production and sales shop / laboratory.