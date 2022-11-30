A few days ago the parquet installers came to the house for a small repair: I didn’t know them, I had found them on the web. They were 3 guys, they were good and fast and in the end, without my asking, they invoiced me without even adding VAT to the estimate; she was understood, I was told.

Obviously I paid them digitally, with a bank transfer, zero cash. I felt as if you were on Jokes aside, I thought that at any moment a camera would pop up with a mocking presenter saying to me: “You believed it huh? But where do you think you live?”. In Rome, in Italy, and there is someone who doesn’t give a damn, someone who has understood that taxes are still the basis of the functioning of a community, they pay for schools, hospitals, roads, museums, parks. Evading them means not contributing to these common goods.

I was thinking about the 3 honest and good young parquet players as I followed the battle of the POS, indeed the government’s reverse on the POS, or the fact that digital payments will no longer be mandatory below the 60 euro threshold, well above the average receipt. A move to help traders, it was said: but help to do what, exactly? I know what digital payments are for: to prevent black money and therefore evasion.

Having clarified this, two things must be said: they exist thousands of traders who now have the POS and they don’t hide it, for months I’ve even paid for my coffee by placing my mobile phone on a POS. The second, the abolished fines: why were they done? Did you have news of real fines given to those who persist in not charging you digitally by making fake excuses? I never. This is to say that in the end this rule, wrong, will change little if we reward traders and the craftsmen who behave like the 3 parquet installers. Snubbing everyone else.