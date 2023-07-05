Home » HPE ProLiant: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution
HPE ProLiant: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for HPE ProLiant. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for HPE ProLiant on 07/05/2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product HPE ProLiant are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: HPE Security Bulletin (Stand: 04.07.2023).

Security Advisory for HPE ProLiant – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 9,8
CVSS Temporal Score: 8,7
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

HPE ProLiant Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

ProLiant is a family of servers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

An attacker could exploit a vulnerability in HPE ProLiant to execute arbitrary code.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux

Products
HPE ProLiant (cpe:/h:hp:proliant)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

HPE Security Bulletin vom 2023-07-04 (05.07.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for HPE ProLiant. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/05/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

