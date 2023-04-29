Hybrid work and workspace, lifestyles and opportunities

He lhybrid work and the transformation of professional environments are redefining the concept of digital workspace and changing the lives of employees and managers.

L’ hybrid work it is a method much appreciated by millions of Italians who, thanks to the possibility of choosing flexibly the days and times in which to go to the office, can today manage their work-life balance in an optimal way. The current scenario requires companies to define a new balance, rethinking ways and aspects of work such as training and development programs as well as new models of collaboration for teams. Furthermore, in this context, it is essential to provide employees with the correct technological equipment that allows them to work at their best, wherever they are.

This new way of working is destined to last over time. For IDC Worldwideinvestments in technologies related to the “future of work” reached 656 billion dollars in 2021. By this year it is estimated that 70% of companies will have adopted the hybrid model. By 2024, global spending is expected to reach about $1 trillion.

In our country, where 50% of employees prefer a hybrid working model, digital platforms have especially been activated for remote meetings – both in the public sector (71.5%) and in the private sector (64.4% ).

Opportunities and mentality

When we talk about the way we work in the new era of hybrid work, we must necessarily consider not only the technology that allows it, but also the culture that defines it. In addition to investing in digital experience technologies for supporting employees wherever they choose to work, organizations must also rethink the culture of a workforce that is no longer confined to an office.

If the decision between permanent hybrid work and returning to the office wasn’t difficult enough, employers also need to consider the differing and often opposing viewpoints of employees. Furthermore, they must do so while balancing a range of cultural, business and economic issues. Like productivity, destination empty and expensive offices, and how to increase collaboration or lessen the sense of isolation.

The sharpest gap between generational views is found in how age groups view the development of personal connections. 70% of Gen Z (18-25 years old) believe that changing work circumstances have improved personal connections with coworkers. While only 30% of Baby Boomers (56+ years) can say the same. Maybe that’s what they’re used to: Baby Boomers have worked in offices their entire careers. However, maintaining and forging bonds to foster collaborative teams must be the focus of employers. Connections are positive from the point of view of learning and sociability. They also help increase job performance and levels of team performance and employee engagement.

One of the hallmarks of hybrid work is flexibility. There may be experience gaps between generations, but employers need to seize the opportunity to close these gaps. This is necessary as you transition to the new hybrid working model, to ensure you are building a truly inclusive and diverse workforce. Businesses today operate in a difficult labor market. Balancing the needs of different types and ages of workers will be key to retaining and attracting new talent.

While striking this balance may seem difficult to achieve, research shows that there is a very important correlation that, if resolved, will have a positive knock-on effect. It’s about the correlation between increased personal connections and the resulting increase in productivity and team performance. While this is especially true for the older generation, connections of all ages are what help people (and the business) thrive.

Vision and technology

To make hybrid work effective and productive, adopting new technological solutions is not enough. but it is also necessary to act on aspects linked to the inclusiveness and ‘well-being’ of employees. It is an important management challenge, which creates problems and opportunities. For example, more than half (57%) of Italian employees report feeling disconnected from their organization and colleagues, explicitly due to remote and hybrid work. Without forgetting the negative aspect represented by the consequent increase in the costs of domestic utilities. But there are also the positive aspects of smart working mainly related to the flexibility to organize work and manage family commitments.

All of this demonstrates that staying competitive and building a resilient workforce in the modern marketplace requires a commitment to openness and inclusiveness, something that needs to be reflected in all of an organization’s hybrid work tools, processes and solutions. It’s the only way to ensure that every employee feels heard and connected and has all the tools to succeed effectively.

Large enterprises need to be able to deliver a high-quality hybrid work experience. Employees feel the same way too: 77% believe it is the employer’s responsibility to provide all the tools they need to do their job. This modality will support them in attracting and retaining talent, because most employees – when they are looking for new positions – are more oriented towards those companies that facilitate hybrid working environments.

The security of the digital workspace

In Europe, many companies are not yet fully ready to face the challenges related to cybersecurity in hybrid and remote working. Difficulties mainly attributable to the lack of suitable solutions and tools for optimal management of these problems and to ensure adequate levels of protection against growing IT threats. Among the first obstacles encountered, the lack of culture on prevention. In fact, as far as Italian companies are concerned, the report shows the difficulty in implementing preventive data protection measures in hybrid and remote working environments.

82% (79% across Europe) of ITDMs continually encounter difficulties in providing remote workers with the necessary IT patches and updates to ensure security. While 76% (77% at European level) believe that employees do not respect the security policies when they are out of office. Securing sensitive documents printed and managed by employees at home is another clear pain point. 77% (75% at European level) of Italian ITDMs find it difficult to properly configure remote printers and scanners.

Even today, remote working exposes companies to greater IT risk, mostly due to the use of personal devices as work tools and the weakness of the passwords used for these devices. In this context, employees have a strategic role to play. But it is also important that companies define and apply a series of essential procedures to secure employees who work remotely. At the same time, it is necessary for entrepreneurs to reassess and strengthen the level of information security of their company. Because smart working can be safe if there are awareness, organization and governance.

Policies and training

It is therefore necessary to review procedures and organizational policies. At the same time, it is essential to promptly communicate to all interested parties the necessary security requirements, which may possibly vary according to the different company roles.

It is also important to invest in cybersecurity training. Transmit awareness in the choices relating to security that the smart worker makes when working remotely, avoiding putting company systems and data at risk. Hence the need to systematically and not punctually organize training sessions to improve the culture and awareness of employees’ IT security. As well as timely providing up-to-date news on current cyber trends and threats. Ideally, cybersecurity training should be part of every employee’s education.

Among the crucial aspects: develop and implement company-wide management policies that counter the threats and vulnerabilities derived from the extension of the work perimeter. These policies should include minimum security requirements in setting up and updating corporate, personal, and home network devices. It is also important to determine the cybersecurity risks associated with moving assets beyond the traditional perimeter and activities that are not governed by the organization to ensure immediate responsiveness in the event of a security incident.

Create a hybrid culture in the company

Create a culture of cyber security that include and involve smart workers, on-site employees and those who alternate between working in the office and remotely. Ensuring that the policies take into account the habits of the worker, as well as offering information to understand the fundamentals of cyber security.

In this sense, the role of internal communication is important, using all the instruments available and even more fundamental when the workforce is distributed across different physical locations, inside and outside the company.