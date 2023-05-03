After the end of the second season of 7 vs. Wild, it was unclear if there would be a third season. But it was announced a few weeks ago. Many fans would have liked to see streamer MontanaBlack on the show, but he canceled.

MontanaBlack doesn’t want to do without comfortable everyday life

The previous participants in the survival show 7 vs. Wild by Fritz Meinecke had several reasons for taking part. You want to test your own limits or escape from everyday life. Nothing for twitch streamers MontanaBlack. He declined an invitation.

The reason is quite simple. He just doesn’t have the balls to do it. He probably doesn’t like the thought three weeks outside his “golden cage” being without internet, three weeks without streaming, three weeks without everyday life (source: YouTube).

That is by the way not the first time he has turned down participation in such a show. Otto Karasch’s invitation to the Arctic Warrior survival project in Lapland was also turned down because MontanaBlack is cold. He could only somehow imagine participating in the jungle camp. Here, according to the streamer, the broadcaster RTL would have to dig really deep into their pockets.

MontanaBlack would also have to do without a game console. Maybe even better:

7 vs. Wild does not have to do without participants

In the coming season, viewers can look forward to twice as many participants. In order to avoid previous problems, this time they are in a duo. A few couples are already known, so Knossi and Sascha Huber will compete again. Furthermore, they said YouTuber „Naturensöhne“ and they are anything but naïve about this project. According to their own statement, they are anything but top survival specialists, but they would never get a chance like that again. Survival Mattin is also back. This time he faces the challenge together with Fritz Meinecke (source: Instagram).

It is not yet certain when the new season will start. Fritz Meinecke leaves end of 2023 out of. More information will follow in the coming weeks and months.