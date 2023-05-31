IBM QRadar SIEM: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security alert for IBM QRadar SIEM. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM QRadar SIEM on May 31, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The Windows operating system and the product IBM QRadar SIEM are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Status: 05/30/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM QRadar SIEM – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

IBM QRadar SIEM Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

IBM QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) helps identify and prioritize security threats across the enterprise.

A local attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM QRadar WinCollect Agent to execute arbitrary code and escalate privileges.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-26278 and CVE-2023-26277.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

IBM QRadar SIEM WinCollect Agent 10.0 – 10.1.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM QRadar SIEM. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/31/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

