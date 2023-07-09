If you have WiFi problems, you must know about this software update

AVM offers the popular Fritz boxes and repeaters that many of you use. Software updates are distributed at regular intervals, integrating new functions and solving problems. The latter is currently the case with the repeaters. A lab update solves two problems at the same time. As soon as the version is final, you should install the new software directly.

Products from AVM such as the Fritzbox or repeaters actually work very reliably. However, there are occasional issues that the company quickly fixes. AVM initially publishes so-called laboratory updates that serve as a test. If the problems are resolved and no new difficulties arise, released a software update, which is accessible to all. This time, AVM has taken on three of the most popular repeaters.

Software update for Fritz repeaters solves two problems

who one FRITZ!Repeater 6000, 3000 AX or 1200 AX from AVM and occasionally has problems with the WLAN should be familiar with the latest laboratory update, version 7.51-106828 (source: AVM). This was released on June 30, 2023 and fixes two issues that could be responsible:

Fixed: Restarting the FRITZ!Repeater after changing the wireless network of the FRITZ!Box from 160 to 40 MHz

Fixed: Temporarily reduced WiFi performance after restarting the extender under certain conditions

The second error in particular has actually happened to me before. The performance of my 1200 AX dropped by about half despite good reception, while devices on the LAN were unaffected. I will anyway waiting for the final release and then install the update. You should also do this if you are dependent on your WLAN network.

New function for the Fritzbox

AVM recently released a major software update for the Fritzbox, which you can use to save energy. Such a router works all the time and consumes a lot of electricity over the year. With the high electricity prices, the software update is very welcome.

