Clean things in the household every month and keep the house clean

Every housewife looks forward to a sparkling clean house, doesn’t she? However, many of the household chores are tedious and tedious. However, regular cleaning can make life easier by preventing stubborn build-up of dirt and dust. What household items do you clean every month?

Refresh wooden furniture monthly

Refreshing your wood furniture monthly will prevent dirt and stains from building up. Wipe down wooden furniture with a good furniture polish and treat leather parts with a leather conditioner to clean and prevent cracking. You can also clean your wooden furniture with a weak solution of water and dish soap. Dip a soft cloth in the solution, wring it out, and wipe the entire part. The rag should be damp but not wet. Be careful not to soak the wood. Rinse the rag frequently.

Clean washing machine every month

It’s important to clean your washing machine once a month to prevent bacterial growth, bad odors and residue. The first thing you can do is wash the machine with hot water. This will kill any bacteria and bugs currently in your machine. You can clean your washing machine with vinegar, baking soda, or hydrogen peroxide.

Clean baseboards and blinds with hot water

Dust your blinds at least once a month to prevent too much dust from building up on them, which can then be difficult to remove. What do you clean your blinds with? You need plain, hot water. Very hot water and a microfiber cloth effectively clean the blinds. You don’t need a cleaning solution as the water removes most types of dirt, including grease and stains. All you need are rubber gloves to protect yourself from the heat.

Clean things in the household every month: dishwasher filters

The dishwasher filter will soon become dirty. Fat, leftovers, really annoying. And if you don’t clean it regularly, it gets worse. What is the best way to clean the dishwasher filter? Of course, with home remedies. Take out the dishwasher filter and wash it to make sure all food residue is removed. Then sprinkle a cup of baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher and let it sit for 12 hours. Then add a cup of vinegar and run a hot rinse cycle.

Dust the refrigerator grill regularly

Your refrigerator’s grille collects dust and this can burn out the refrigerator’s cooling system. Take off the grille. After removing the grille, clean the coils with a vacuum or dusting brush. You can clean the grid with a damp cloth and then put it back in place.

Wash trash cans monthly

Cleaning the trash cans in the kitchen is one of those tedious monthly chores, but doing so will prevent the accumulation of dirt and bacteria that are harmful to your health. While you’ll probably line them with garbage bags, you should give your trash cans a thorough cleaning once a month. Wipe down the inside and outside with a disinfectant spray to eliminate bacteria. When the trash can is clean, sprinkle some baking soda on the bottom to prevent odors.

Vacuum upholstered furniture

Upholstered furniture can soon collect dirt, so it needs regular cleaning. How do you clean them? Sprinkle a generous amount of regular baking soda onto the fabric and leave for at least 20 minutes. The baking soda will help remove odors and dissolve light stains in the fabric. Go into the cracks to pull out objects and either throw them away or put them in the right place. Then vacuum under and around the pillows to rid them of dust. After about 20 minutes, remove the baking soda – and the unpleasant odor – with a hand-held vacuum cleaner.

Clean windows are so bright

A monthly window cleaning includes cleaning the inside of the glass as well as cleaning the window sills. Use a glass cleaner to remove streaks on the windows. You can easily make a homemade window cleaner. In a spray bottle, mix ¼ cup white vinegar with ½ teaspoon liquid dish soap. Dilute the solution with 2 cups of water, then shake the bottle vigorously to mix the components. If you don’t have white vinegar on hand, you can substitute lemon juice. This is how you can get your windows perfectly clean!

Clean dirty joints

Over time, grout gets dirty and doesn’t look pretty at all. Grease and soap residue on the grout makes the whole surface unsightly, be it the bathroom or the kitchen. Yes, dirty grout is every housewife’s nightmare! Luckily, cleaning grout is pretty easy. You can make your own cleaning agent by mixing together 3/4 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide, and 1 tablespoon mild dish soap. Avoid using acidic cleaners or vinegar as these can damage, gouge or even dissolve the grout. Grab an old toothbrush and get to work!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

