ImageMagick at risk: IT security warning about a new bug

There is a current IT security warning for ImageMagick. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for ImageMagick on 06/12/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Open Source ImageMagick are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla (Status: 06/12/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for ImageMagick – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

ImageMagick Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

ImageMagick is a collection of program libraries and tools that can process graphics in numerous formats.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in ImageMagick to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-34475 and CVE-2023-34474.

Systems affected by the ImageMagick vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source ImageMagick < 7.1.1-10 (cpe:/a:imagemagick:imagemagick)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla from 2023-06-12 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2214148

Red Hat Bugzilla from 2023-06-12 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2214149

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for ImageMagick. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/12/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

