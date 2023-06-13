This is how you get rid of the annoying nail fungus

Interview with the specialist podiatrist Jarmila Skaletski

Nail fungus – many suffer from it, few talk about it. Be it out of false shame, be it because you cannot see this fungal disease. At least not as long as you wear closed shoes. But who wants that, especially in summer? Some of those affected discreetly order a preparation from an online pharmacy, but then quickly lose patience if success is not discernible after a few days. The specialist podiatrist Jarmila Skaletski from Mainz, who has been dealing with this topic for many years, has developed an instruction concept on how to get rid of the annoying nail fungus again. The journalist Michael Brückner spoke to her.

Question: Ms. Skaletski, are there any statistics on how many Germans suffer from toenail fungus?

Skaletski: There are estimates, but I don’t think they are reliable because there are many unreported cases. Some do not talk about this topic, others hope that the nail fungus will go away on its own. But that is a fatal mistake. Nail fungus does not go away on its own, in the worst case it becomes chronic. If it gets bad, it can even cause nail bed inflammation.

Question: You are a longstanding expert in the treatment of toenail fungus and look after a large number of sufferers. Please enlighten us: what actually is nail fungus?

Skaletski: Medically, this fungal disease is called onychomycosis. It affects the toenails in the vast majority of cases, and the fingernails in about 20 percent of cases. The fungal disease usually begins on the big toe and becomes noticeable through yellow-brownish discolouration, thickening, deformation and a lifting of the free end of the toenails. Pathogens are filamentous fungi, sprout fungi and mold.

Question: And what are the risk factors for contracting such a fungus?

Skaletski: There are numerous risk factors that I cannot list all of them here. They range from nail injuries, athlete’s foot, a weakened immune system to diabetes. A very high risk factor are public changing rooms, shared showers, public baths, saunas and gyms. But the fungus can also spread in the family, for example through spores in the shower or when using the same towel.

Question: If I have contracted nail fungus, what can I do to get rid of it?

Skaletski: I recommend a three-step strategy. First step: You go to a dermatologist or your family doctor to get an accurate diagnosis. Second step: You go to a professional foot care. There the affected nail plate is milled. This is important so that the antifungal preparation can work deeply. In the third step, the patient is asked. He gets my detailed instruction concept and should proceed exactly according to it in order to get rid of the nail fungus and rule out the risk of reinfection. This includes applying the antifungal preparation regularly and following the rules of hygiene very closely. But that is up to the patient. He can take his shoes to the shoemaker and have them repaired; not his feet. You carry him through life.

Question: Nevertheless, some quickly lose patience when the treatment does not work…

Skaletski: The strongest allies of nail fungus are laziness and impatience. The strongest opponents are endurance and discipline. Let’s be honest – if you want to lose a few kilos of body weight, you won’t be able to do it overnight. If you then throw in the towel, you keep your extra pounds. It’s the same with toenail fungus. Stamina and patience are required here, then you will get rid of your nail fungus again. With my concept, I can guide those affected accordingly.

Question: Are there any tablets against nail fungus?

Skaletski: Yes, there are. However, these tablets should only be taken under medical supervision and with regular blood tests. Another treatment option is photodynamic antimicrobial therapy. This helps prevent the fungus from growing any further. A combination of different treatment options is usually recommended.

Question: Some customers get frustrated when the mushroom supplement doesn’t work…

Skaletski: But that is often not due to the preparation, but to the application. Like I said, you have to keep at it all the time.

