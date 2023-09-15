impact, regulations and SAR emissions

Smartphone radiation is a concern due to its potential impact on human health. One of the most recent controversies involves Apple’s iPhone 12, which was recently banned in France due to it allegedly exceeding radiation exposure limits. Following this event, we analyze the issue of smartphone radiation and its impact on technology and health.

What is SAR and why is it important?

The SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) is a critical measurement when dealing with electromagnetic radiation emitted by electronic devices, including smartphones. This parameter represents the amount of radio frequency energy absorbed by the human body when exposed to electromagnetic fields generated by these devices. SAR is usually measured in Watts per kilogram (W/kg). It is used to assess the potential health risk associated with exposure to electromagnetic radiation.

Smartphones, as an integral part of our daily lives, transmit information through radio frequency electromagnetic waves. When we hold a phone close to our body or hold it to our ear during a call, our body absorbs some of this energy. SAR measures energy absorption and is an indicator that allows us to evaluate the potential impact of electromagnetic radiation on our health. In general, a lower SAR value means that the device emits less electromagnetic radiation that is absorbed by the body during use, and is therefore considered safer.

Smartphone radiation regulations

The amount of energy absorbed depends on the SAR value of the device and the duration of exposure. There are stringent regulations introduced to limit the SAR of electronic devices and protect the public from any risks. The European Union and the United States have established regulations to limit public exposure to electromagnetic radiation emitted by electronic devices. In Europe, the upper limit for SAR is 2 Watts per kilogram. This limit is assessed both when the device is held close to the body, such as in a pocket, and when it is close to the ear during a call. In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) establishes that a phone is considered “safe” if its SAR value does not exceed 1.6 Watts per kilogram. This rating considers one gram of tissue between the device and the body, unlike European standards which use 10 grams of tissue.

The SAR emissions of the main manufacturers

One of the most recent controversies concerns Apple’s iPhone 12, which was banned from sale in France due to allegedly exceeding radiation exposure limits. Although some data shows lower SAR values ​​for this device, the French National Frequency Agency (Anfr) says that the SAR value of the iPhone 12 exceeds the permitted limit. The hypothetical value established is over 1.74 Watts per kilogram. This discrepancy raises important questions about the accuracy of the tests and the need for further scientific research to clearly establish the emission levels of the devices. To help consumers make informed decisions, the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection (Federal Office for Radiation Protection, BfS) tracks the SAR values ​​of all mobile phones available on the market. The online portal for consultation is available here.

Some of the devices with higher SAR values ​​include the Motorola Edge (1.79 W/kg), the OnePlus 6T (1.55 W/kg), and the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (1.41 W/kg). These values ​​are taken from the BfS database and are those referring to the measurement near the ear. In the case of Apple, data shows that the iPhone 12 has a SAR value of 0.98 W/kg, while previous models such as the iPhone 11 record even lower values ​​(0.95 W/kg). However, it is not clear why according to the Anfr findings, the iPhone 12 would exceed the permitted limit. Moving on to the Android world and its most authoritative exponent, Samsung, many lesser-known models record extremely low SAR values. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a value of just 0.19 W/kg, while flagship models such as the S23 record values ​​of 0.96 W/kg. However, some models like the S22 record a value of 1.21 W/kg near the ear.

Potential health impacts of smartphone radiation

Although these devices emit electromagnetic radiation, there is currently no direct scientific evidence linking exposure to smartphone radiation to health problems. However, the growing concern on this topic highlights the importance of being informed and aware of the potential implications. One of the main concerns related to electromagnetic radiation emitted by smartphones is its impact on health. In fact, some research has suggested possible negative effects. The World Health Organization has defined electromagnetic radiation as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”. This has increased public awareness on the issue, prompting many to look for devices with lower SAR values.

Most studies conducted on humans exclude the possibility of significant health consequences related to cell phone use. In some cases, an increase in cases of gliomas (malignant tumors) and acoustic neuromas (benign tumors) has been observed, but these tumors are still considered rare. These results also concern people already suffering from these diseases, so they may not be linked to cell phone use. Recent studies demonstrate that there has been no significant observation of the increase in these tumors in the general population in recent decades.

Effects on the human body

Electromagnetic fields can interact with the biological tissues of the human body. This interaction is more intense when you are close to the source of these electromagnetic fields and varies according to their frequency. The main effect of electromagnetic fields (especially radio frequency ones) on our body is heating. But the levels to which we are normally exposed, such as when we watch television or use computers, are much lower than those needed to cause a significant increase in body temperature. This slight increase in temperature is mainly absorbed by the skin and superficial tissues. However, experts recommend taking some simple precautions, such as avoiding holding your cell phone in direct contact with your ear. In the case of use for long periods, the use of earphones is therefore preferable. Additionally, it’s a good idea to keep your device in a bag or jacket rather than in your pocket.

