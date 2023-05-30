Home » In search of the perfect sound
Technology

In search of the perfect sound

by admin
In search of the perfect sound


Close to the wall possible: Master Line Source MLS2 Gen 2 from Piega
Image: manufacturer

You have to give the high-end fans one thing: They never tire of looking for the perfect sound. It is impressive to see and hear the means by which everything is to be made even better.

Et once upon a time there was a tight-knit community that set out to find the perfect sound. With loudspeakers, amplifiers, turntables, headphones and much more, it is getting closer to its high-end goal. But it’s like an earthquake: The scale is open at the top.

We visit once a year when everyone in Munich meets at the High End trade fair. We always start with the speakers as the last link in the chain. Magico, MBL, Peak, Fink Team Borg, Avantgarde Acoustic, Magnat, Perlisten, Lansche Audio, Klipsch, Wilson and Piega are just a small selection of the speakers we’ve heard.

