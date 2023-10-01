Innovative natural substances as drivers for medical progress and sustainable chemistry

Helvezia AG – Natural substances for medicine

Sustainable extraction of high-quality natural substances: Efficient extraction for biopharmaceutical active ingredients

In the ceaseless search for groundbreaking medical breakthroughs and environmentally friendly crop protection, natural products have proven to be an invaluable treasure. To date, only a fraction of this almost limitless reservoir of active ingredients, which has developed over millions of years of evolution, has been explored. The astonishing structural diversity of small-molecule natural products far exceeds what can be achieved through synthetic or combinatorial chemistry. In addition, natural products have been virtually “biologically validated” through their long interaction with biological systems as part of natural communication. No wonder, then, that more than half of the newly approved drugs for decades have come from or are derived from low-molecular-weight natural products.

The pharmaceutical industry is in a constant state of change, driven by innovative technologies and a growing focus on natural solutions. In this context, Europe faces a challenge: the extraction of natural active ingredients and the development of sustainable extraction systems for a wide range of applications, from medicines to cosmetics and research and development (R&D). One company that demonstrates its competence, commitment and vision is Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG from Switzerland.

Obtaining natural active ingredients: a complex task

Obtaining natural active ingredients from plant material may seem simple at first glance, but behind the scenes lies a demanding process that requires precision and modern technologies. Quality and sustainability play an outstanding role. Because while the valuable ingredients are being searched for, the environment must also be protected. Independent experts point out that extraction systems must not only work efficiently, but also use natural resources carefully.

Until the 1970s, Germany led the world in natural product research, both in terms of quantity and quality of publications. But then the picture changed dramatically: The USA and Japan took the lead and expanded their lead not only in science but also in the global market. The increasing growth of the life sciences, not only in the pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors, but also in the food industry and healthcare, presents immense opportunities for Germany. In order to take advantage of this, ongoing public funding of research and training is required in all areas of natural product research, which have created an incomparable network of scientific excellence in Germany. Universities, non-university research institutions and industrial companies together form this network.

Choosing the right extraction system

There are many options in the world of extraction technologies. But not all of them are equally efficient and sustainable. A promising example of an efficient system is supercritical fluid extraction (SFE). This method uses highly reactive gases in a supercritical state to extract active ingredients with high efficiency. “The SFE combines efficiency and protection of plant materials in a unique way,” explains Ridvan Abay, CEO of Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG.

Quality and sustainability go hand in hand

Renewable raw materials have found their way into the chemical and pharmaceutical industry in particular. They are primarily used in the production of detergents, cosmetic products, adhesives and fibers. For example, surface-active substances (surfactants) for detergents are based on coconut and palm kernel oil. This sustainable alternative is becoming increasingly important where there are technical and economic advantages over fossil resources. An estimated 2.7 million tons of renewable raw materials flow into organic chemical production in Germany every year – a considerable share of almost 13 percent of the raw materials used in the local chemical industry. But there are limitations here too. Some applications require higher quality, others require more advanced processing techniques. In addition, the competitiveness of new processes must be guaranteed and long-term security of supply should be guaranteed. Ridvan Abay points out that, especially in the context of global population growth and the current “energy transition” debates, the debate about the interaction between food production and energy generation is becoming increasingly important.

The choice of extraction system directly influences the quality of the natural substances obtained. “Research shows that gentle and efficient extraction systems preserve the natural composition of the active ingredients,” says Abay. This is crucial, especially when it comes to biopharmaceutical agents. Purity and effectiveness must be guaranteed to the highest degree here.

Sustainability as a top priority

The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly shifting from synthetic to natural alternatives. This comes with the need to establish sustainable practices in the extraction and processing of plant-based ingredients. “Our responsibility extends beyond product quality,” emphasizes Ridvan Abay. “We rely on environmentally friendly extraction systems to minimize energy consumption and use recyclable materials.” Natural product research and the use of renewable raw materials are not only crucial for medical progress and the chemical-pharmaceutical industry, but also contribute to a sustainable future of our planet. An interdisciplinary approach that combines scientific expertise with technological innovation opens new horizons and encourages Europe to consolidate its leading position in these dynamic areas.

The future of natural product extraction

Supercritical fluid extraction (SFE) is coming into the spotlight as a promising technology for the extraction of high-value natural products. “The SFE not only offers a high yield of active ingredients, but also gentle extraction and a lower environmental impact,” says Ridvan Abay. Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG is a pioneer in this development and uses its extensive knowledge of medicinal plants in conjunction with state-of-the-art technology to produce innovative and environmentally friendly products.

Companies like Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG see Europe’s challenges with regard to innovative technologies for the extraction of natural substances as an opportunity to reshape the industry. By cleverly combining efficiency and sustainability, they are aiming for a future in which high-quality natural substances play a key role in medicine, cosmetics and research – without neglecting the environment.

About the author:

Dr. Rainer Schreiber is an experienced personnel consultant and honorary lecturer with a degree in economics. His blog Schreiber-bildung.de covers topics relating to education, further training and career opportunities. He is particularly interested in professional adult education and publishes on topics such as personnel consulting, demographic change and economic policy.

Frequently asked questions about the future of natural product extraction:

What extraction techniques are used to obtain natural ingredients?

There are various extraction techniques that can be used to obtain natural ingredients. An efficient and sustainable option is supercritical fluid extraction (SFE). This involves bringing a gas to the supercritical state in order to efficiently extract the desired compounds from the plant materials. SFE has many advantages, including high extraction speed and capacity, gentle treatment of plant materials and low consumption of solvents.

Why is choosing the right extraction system important?

Choosing the right extraction system is important to ensure high quality, efficiency and sustainability in the extraction of natural ingredients. Different extraction techniques have different efficiency and selectivity properties. Choosing an efficient system such as the SFE can ensure a high yield of active ingredients while preserving the natural composition of the compounds. In addition, an environmentally friendly extraction system can reduce the consumption of solvents and reduce the impact on the environment.

Why is sustainability important when extracting natural ingredients?

Sustainability is important when extracting natural ingredients to conserve natural resources and promote environmentally friendly practices. The demand for natural alternatives in the pharmaceutical industry is increasing, so it is important to use natural resources responsibly. By using sustainable extraction systems that minimize energy consumption and use recyclable materials, environmental impact can be reduced. In addition, other aspects such as water consumption and waste disposal should also be taken into account to ensure holistic sustainability.

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG is a family-run company based in Steinhausen, Switzerland. It specializes in the EU-GMP-compliant production, research and trading of natural active ingredients and focuses on the exclusive supply of high-quality active ingredients (APIs) to the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

Contact

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG

Ridvan Abay

Turmstraße 18

6312 Steinhausen

+41 41 749 97 05

