Interior construction of the cafe is progressing. It’s impressive to see it take shape![Kazuma Anzai Blog]

Hey there.

In preparation for the opening of the cafe in October,

I’m running through it now.

I posted the photo first in my last blog, but

Interior construction has begun, and the counter is finally complete!

It is gradually taking shape,

It’s moving.

I went to Kappabashi Dougu Street in Asakusa.

Here you will find commercial kitchen tools.

It’s a convenient place with everything you need.

In this day and age, you can buy everything online.

Although it is possible

When you actually hold it in your hand and choose one that fits your hand,

I think I’ll develop an attachment to it.

We also choose our furniture carefully.

see you.

