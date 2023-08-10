Intel Core i7-14700K and i5-14600KF are back online: specs and benchmarks revealed

The first benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-14700K and Intel Core i9-14900K fell short of expectations. Fortunately, the next generation i7 processor is back on the net, along with the “younger brother” Intel Core i5-14600KF, with new benchmarks. Here’s how the two CPUs fared.

The Intel Core i7-14700K, one of the Intel Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs arriving in late 2023, has appeared in a build leaked by the insider wxnodin which the 14th generation CPU is joined by one scheda madre MSI MPG Z690 EDGE TI WIFI DDR4. The BIOS version is E7D31IMS.AD0, the latest available for the MSI component, which supports Intel CPUs coming out in the next quarter.

According to the specs, the new Intel Core has a configuration with 8 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores, for a total of 20 Cores and 28 Threads: this is a huge leap compared to the Intel Core i7-13700K, which instead has “only” 8 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores. The CPU will also offer a 33 MB Smart Cache, against the 30 MB of the predecessor, and a base clock frequency of 3,40 GHz con boost up to 5.60GHz. This is a 200 MHz increase over the frequencies of the Raptor Lake component launched last year.

In the leaked image, however, we see theIntel Core i7-14700K arrivare a 6,30 GHz with a voltage of 1,390 V. We can hypothesize that to reach a similar frequency the leaker has operated a overclock rather extreme, also using a decidedly high-performance cooling solution.

As for the Intel Core i5-14600K, however, we already know that the CPU will have a total of 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores, for a total of 14 Cores and 20 Threads. The chip has a 24MB L3 Cache and a 20MB L2 Cache. The processor base clock is 3.50 GHz, with a boost up to a maximum of 5.30 GHz on the single core.

On a GeekBench 6 benchmark reported by colleagues at WCCFTech, the Intel Core i5-14600K comes in at 2,794 Points in Single-Core and 17,190 Points in Multi-Core. In comparison, the Intel Core i5-13600K averages 2,644 points in Single Core and 14,634 points in Multi-Core. In other words, the next-generation CPU will outperform last year’s CPU by 6% and 17.5% in terms of Single-Core and Multi-Core performance, respectively.

