Intel Meteor Lake, what a performance! The new CPUs exceed the 5.0 GHz frequency

Intel Meteor Lake CPUs are expected to arrive in September, with an initial public presentation set during the Intel Innovation event on September 19-20. While waiting for the latter, however, new details emerge on the Meteor Lake specifications and performance: the new CPUs, in particular, could have a very high clock!

According to what the portal reports HXL and the leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, Intel engineers allegedly managed to push Meteor Lake beyond 5.0 GHzstabilizing higher-end CPU frequencies around gods clock much higher than initially anticipated. In this way, Intel should be able to significantly improve the performance of the new generation processors.

In particular, according to HXL theIntel Core Ultra 7 will hit 5.0GHz round round in boost on the single Core: a really excellent result, especially for the CPU that will replace the last generation Intel Core i7 (if you want to know more, some time ago Intel announced that it will change the names of its CPUs starting from the products coming out in 2023 ).

Instead, theIntel Core Ultra 9 will exceed 5.0GHz, settling on an even higher clock frequency. On laptops and other mobile applications, however, even some current generation Intel Raptor Lake processors reach 5.0 GHz clocks without major problems. However, the new Meteor Lake architecture would make it more difficult for CPUs using it to reach such high frequencies.

In particular, we have known for some time that Meteor Lake will have a “tile” architecture, with a Tile CPU that will use stacking and Intel Node 4 as its manufacturing process. The risk of this architecture, however, is that with very high frequencies the processor ends up overheating or to “drain” an excessive amount of power from your PC. The achievement of frequencies equal to 5.0 GHz, therefore, has never been taken for granted: fortunately, the leaks seem to confirm that Intel’s engineers have managed to circumvent every hardware obstacle and to achieve the same result.

