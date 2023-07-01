Introducing the Liberty Phone: A Revolutionary Decoupling of Mobile Technology from Android and iPhone

Title: Purism Launches Liberty Phone: A Unique Mobile Phone Made in the USA

In a market dominated by Chinese technology giants, American company Purism has taken a bold step by launching the second generation of its mobile phone, called Liberty Phone. Purism’s Liberty Phone distinguishes itself by featuring a Linux-based operating system called PureOS, providing users with a mobile experience that is neither an iPhone nor an Android phone.

Purism is known for its focus on privacy and free software, aiming to create electronic products that prioritize user control and privacy. Alongside mobile phones, Purism also develops computers and USB drives, both running its proprietary Linux-based operating system, PureOS.

The Liberty Phone is touted as being “Made In USA Electronics,” with all manufacturing processes taking place within the United States. This unique selling point enables Purism to maintain full control over the production and ensure a highly secure supply chain. The phone boasts a range of specifications, including a 5.7″ IPS TFT 720×1440 screen, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. Notably, the phone’s 4,500mAh battery is user-replaceable, a rarity in today’s smartphone market.

One of the standout features of the Liberty Phone is its adherence to a strict hardware specification. The phone does not utilize any Qualcomm or MTK parts, instead opting for unique components that set it apart from other mobile phones currently available.

Purism has detailed the origin of various parts used in the manufacturing process. The motherboard PCB and PCBA, Type-C PCB and PCBA, and electronic component manufacturing are all sourced from the USA. While the chassis is manufactured in China, the assembly and packaging of the Liberty Phone take place within the United States.

In a special offer, customers who purchase the Liberty Phone will receive 30 days of free access to AweSIM. This service provides unlimited calls, texts, and 30GB of data in the United States. AweSIM prioritizes privacy and ensures that users’ personal information remains protected and undisclosed to third parties.

The Liberty Phone’s unique proposition of running its own operating system and being made entirely in the USA comes at a premium price. Priced at $2199 or approximately HK$17,1xx, it surpasses the top-tier iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of cost. The question remains whether consumers will be willing to invest such a significant amount for the promise of “true freedom.”

To read more about the Liberty Phone or make a purchase, interested individuals can visit the official Purism website. However, it is worth noting that the Liberty Phone has not gained significant traction, and its high price may deter potential buyers.

While the smartphone market remains heavily influenced by Chinese technology, Purism’s Liberty Phone stands as a testament to the American company’s commitment to privacy, security, and user control. Time will tell if this audacious endeavor will gain a foothold in the competitive industry.

