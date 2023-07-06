Introducing the Poké Supply Station Draft: Show Off Your Unique Pokémon in Competition!

Title: Unveiling the “Poké Supply Station Draft” – Your Chance to Show Off Unique Pokémon!

Are you a Pokémon Trainer with extraordinary catches and exceptional Pokémon companions? Prepare to showcase your prized Pokémon, as a thrilling new competition mode is about to be unveiled!

Introducing the “Poké Supply Station Draft” – an exciting opportunity for trainers to let their Pokémon participate in a draft at designated Poké supply stations, where they can pit their chosen creatures against those of fellow trainers. However, not all Pokémon are eligible to compete in this draft; only a select few from the currently active Pokémon in Pokémon GO will be allowed.

We are excited to announce that the inaugural Poké Supply Station Draft will take place during the much-anticipated Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary Party, known as the “Dark Flame” event. As part of the festivities, trainers can have their esteemed Pokémon, such as a towering Snorlax or a diminutive Sleeping Mushroom, participate in a talent show at a specific Poké supply station.

To check if there is an ongoing draft, trainers need only look for a special icon displayed atop the Poké Supply Station. The draft period will be brief, so trainers must seize the opportunity to showcase their Pokémon’s unique abilities and compete for fantastic rewards.

Following the draft, all participating trainers will receive rewards based on their Pokémon’s ranking in the competition. Moreover, the trainer who secures the coveted first place will be awarded a prestigious medal, a testament to their skillful selection and training!

Stay tuned for further updates and details on the Poké Supply Station Draft. With this immersive new way to compete, trainers across the globe can now proudly display their remarkable Pokémon and pit them against the best opponents!

Embrace the challenge, unleash your Pokémon’s true potential, and set the world ablaze with your astounding skills in the Poké Supply Station Draft. Get ready, trainers – the stage is set, and victory awaits!