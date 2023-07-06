Adapting to Rule Changes: The Challenge for China’s Synchronized Swimming Team

Title: Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team Prepares for World Championships in Fukuoka

Accompanied by rhythmic music, the synchronized swimmers of the Chinese National Team showcased their incredible skills during a simulation competition held at the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sports in Beijing. The event served as a trial run for the upcoming Fukuoka World Championships, where the team members will compete in four events: collective skill optional, collective free optional, double free optional, and mixed doubles free optional.

The mock competition, held on July 3, aimed to test the team’s training results and enhance their ability to adapt to the upcoming fierce competition. As a testament to their dedication, the Chinese team performed four sets of challenging routines, including collective free choice and double free choice, which have never been seen in international competitions before.

Last October, the World Swimming Federation implemented rule changes that demanded higher levels of difficulty and choreography in synchronized swimming events. However, just days ago, the federation further revised the rules, introducing a bonus category for changes in formation. Zhang Xiaohuan, the head coach of the Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team, emphasized the importance of quickly understanding and adjusting to these rule changes. He stressed the team’s need to adapt their program difficulty to match that of their opponents, striking a balance between maintaining difficulty and ensuring stability in performance.

To meet these challenges head-on, the Chinese team has been practicing tirelessly. Throughout this year, they have sent different lineups and athletes to compete in three World Cup sub-stations and the Super Finals, honing their movements and analyzing their competitors. As the World Championships draw near, the team’s training intensity has intensified, sometimes exceeding 10 hours a day.

One notable member of the Chinese team is athlete Wang Liuyi, who, along with her sister Wang Qianyi, clinched two double event gold medals in the previous World Championships. Wang Liuyi is also a champion team event member. The team’s rigorous training has given her an added boost of confidence. Wang Liuyi expressed her desire to deliver difficult and artistic performances at this year’s World Championships, hoping to impress the audience and judges alike.

The 2023 World Swimming Championships, set to take place in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14th to 30th, will feature the synchronized swimming event from July 14th to 22nd. A total of 11 gold medals will be up for grabs during this high-stakes competition.

As the Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team continues to adapt to the new rule changes and strive for excellence, their hard work and dedication exemplify their determination to make a mark in the world of synchronized swimming.

