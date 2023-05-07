Home » iOS 16.4.1 (a): This is in the iPhone emergency update
Von Adrian Mühlroth | May 04, 2023 1:32 p.m

For a long time, Apple has been testing a new Rapid Security Action feature to combat threats quickly. Now, for the first time, an iOS update has been released that makes use of it.

Apple has released an “emergency update” for the first time in the form of iOS 16.4.1 (a). The update brings new security measures quickly and easily to the iPhone.

iOS 16.4.1(a) is a quick security measure

Neither in the update notification itself nor on Apple’s page about security updates is there any information about what is actually included in iOS 16.4.1 (a). On the support page for quick security measures, Apple only gives examples of what can be possible content:

„[W]Important security improvements between software updates, e.g. B. Improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other key system libraries. They can also be used to fix certain security issues faster, e.g. B. Issues that may have been exploited or reported by third parties.”

Apple Support: “Information on quick security measures for iOS, iPadOS and macOS”

Since the introduction of iOS 16 last year, Apple has been testing the decoupling of smaller security patches from the larger iOS feature updates. Users can set whether they want to receive iOS updates or security measures in the settings. Both options can be selected and deselected independently of one another. Unlike iOS updates, Rapid Security Response (RSR) is automatically installed immediately when the option is selected. However, as with normal iOS updates, in some cases a reboot is required to complete the installation.

This is how RSR and iOS updates can be distinguished

Apple labels RSR updates with a letter in parentheses to differentiate them from traditional iOS updates. In the current case, the RSR update affects iOS 16.4.1, which is why the patched version is called iOS 16.4.1 (a). The same applies to macOS, by the way. The quick security measure there is currently called macOS 13.3.1 (a).

RSR updates should typically only be a few megabytes in size, while iOS updates often require several gigabytes. iOS 16.4.1 (a) is only about 80-90 megabytes in size and should not cause any storage space problems.

In contrast to actual iOS updates, users even have the option of removing quick security measures after installation in the update settings. This can be helpful, for example, if such a measure unexpectedly causes problems on the iPhone.

