iOS 16.5 RC update is here!Take a look at 9 new features of the official version – Mister Crazy

Apple has released the iOS 16.5 RC version this week, and also announced that the official version of iOS 16.5 will be launched next week, which means that iOS 16.5 will be the last major update of the iOS 16 version. If there are no major errors, RC is equivalent to the official version of iOS 16.5 .

So what are the new features of iOS 16.5?This article organizes for you iOS 16.5 Official Version Update Highlightsto give you a comprehensive understanding of the most noteworthy details and update highlights of next week’s iOS 16.5 update.

A preview of 9 key new features and improvements in the official version of iOS 16.5

New Rainbow Celebration Tablecloth

In order to pay tribute to the LGBTQ+ community and culture, Apple has added a new “Rainbow Celebration” lock screen wallpaper in iOS 16.5, and it also matches the new Pride Celebration watch face.

Siri’s screen recording feature is no longer available

In the early iOS 16.5 beta version, you can use Siri voice control screen recording functionjust say “Hey Siri start screen recording” to start the screen recording function directly. To stop the screen recording, you can say “Hey Siri stop screen recording” to stop.

However, this feature was removed in the subsequent iOS 16.5 beta version, and even the final iOS 16.5 official version did not include the new Siri screen recording feature.

New Apple News Sports Category

iOS 16.5 also added a new “Sports” menu category for the Apple News App, and the location is arranged in the center of the menu.

Apple has added a “Sports Zone” to Apple News, providing users with the ability to choose their favorite team to get personalized news. This feature already existed in the previous ‌Apple News‌ version, but it was not separated into a separate page.

Improved Family App Sharing

iOS 16.5 can allow the “family” App to share managers (owners) and add smart home Matter accessories by themselves. Previous versions could only be added to the main owner.

Apple Pay Later function open

Starting with iOS 16.5, Apple will also enable the Apple Pay Later (buy now, pay later) feature, which will also be integrated directly into Apple Wallet.

Apple Pay Later is Apple’s latest buy-now-pay-later service, and integrates the installment payment function, which allows users to divide the amount into four installments when consuming without paying any interest or handling fees, and Apple Pay Later can be used online Consumption, in-app purchases or payments through Apple Pay, the maximum amount can reach $1,000, but the service is currently only available in the United States.

iMessage Contact Key Verification

The new version of iOS 16.5 code also supports iMessage contacts as the verification key function, but this function has not yet been officially implemented in iOS 16.5 Beta, and is expected to be launched in the official version of iOS 16.5.

iMessage contact key verification is mainly to enhance the privacy and security of communication. This function is mainly provided to users who are often subject to cyber attacks and eavesdropping, such as journalists, human rights activists or government officials, etc. It needs to be enabled by the contact. , when the communication process is attacked or eavesdropped, the systems of both parties will automatically issue a warning notification, which also provides an additional security protection for the user.

Optimize the built-in camera photo color temperature

Some foreign users also found that iOS 16.5 optimizes and adjusts the viewfinder of the built-in “Camera App”, so that the color, tone and picture will maintain the final shooting effect, avoiding the display and final shooting through the viewfinder of the iPhone in the past. The color tone of the photo will be inconsistent.

To put it simply, iOS 16.5 improves the viewfinder display effect of the camera. From the picture below, we can find the viewfinder display effect of the iPhone when shooting, which is almost the same as the last right picture.

Multiple Views for Live Sports on Apple TV

Some developers found in the code of the iOS 16.5 beta version that the built-in TV App has an additional new multi-view function similar to Apple TV. This function can be used when watching “MLS Season Pass” and “Friday Night Baseball”. Can watch four different viewing angles at the same time.

It is understood that the iOS 16.5 code also mentions the layout of the screen. If the user tries to add the fifth screen, an error message will pop up. The number of code references is currently increasing. It is not sure that it will be added in the official version of iOS 16.5. It is estimated that It will not be possible until iOS 17 to officially enable the multi-view function of Apple TV live sports on the iOS version.

Fixed three built-in function errors

Fixed an issue where Spotlight could become unresponsive

Addresses an issue where podcasts in CarPlay may fail to load content

Fixed an issue where Screen Time settings could reset or not sync across all devices

When will the official version of iOS 16.5 be launched?

expected The official version of iOS 16.5 will be launched on May 17, 2023if iOS 16.5 RC does not have too many serious bugs or system vulnerabilities, the functions of this version are equivalent to the official version, and it is also reminded that some functions may not be available in all regions or all Apple devices.

iOS 16.5 will be the last important update released for iOS 16 before the WWDC 2023 Apple Developer Conference. Subsequent iOS 16.5.x minor version updates will not add any new features, and will only focus on fixing system errors and vulnerabilities until Apple will also launch the iOS 17 beta update in June, when all the focus will shift to the new features of iOS 17.

After the official release of iOS 16.5, Mr. Crazy will also bring you detailed function introduction and disaster integration information.