iPhone 14 Pro Max: Secure top prices on Ebay now!

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is still relatively new. It was only launched last autumn along with other models of the iPhone 14 generation and is therefore only available at a relatively high price. At Ebay but you can now currently secure the best prices. You pay for the variant with 128 gigabytes there 1,099.00 euros instead of 1,449.00 euros*, for 256 gigabytes 1,198.00 euros instead of 1,579.00 euros*. That is savings of 24 percent each and up to 100.00 euros less than in other shops. Find out below whether the deals are worth it.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: what does the Pro Max version bring?

In contrast to the basic and plus models, the technology of the Pro version of the Apple smartphone has been noticeably improved. Among other things, the faster A16 Bionic Chip, a better camera, the new Dynamic Island and the always-on display are installed there. The battery life should also be significantly longer than that of the previous models.

Is Apple’s Pro Max smartphone worth it?

Despite the new best prices, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still a comparatively expensive device. But the purchase is worth it: In the consumer magazine “Imtest”, the Apple smartphone was able to impress as the test winner and received the result grade “very good” (model with one terabyte of storage space). According to test editor Pascal Bartholomäus, it scored points with the following technical details:

Display : high color fidelity, contrast, resolution and brightness (measured peak brightness of 1,883 candelas per square meter) and 120 Hertz refresh rate

: high color fidelity, contrast, resolution and brightness (measured peak brightness of 1,883 candelas per square meter) and 120 Hertz refresh rate battery pack : very long battery life of almost 20 hours

: very long battery life of almost 20 hours Performance : enormously high computing power when starting and changing applications as well as for graphics

: enormously high computing power when starting and changing applications as well as for graphics Camera: Telephoto lenses with very high sharpness for good shots even in low light

The Always-on-Display Incidentally, this is a new feature only installed in the Pro models and ensures that selected widgets – such as the time or notifications – are displayed continuously despite the idle state, while energy and battery are saved at the same time. On the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the notch was also replaced by a recess that is now known as a Dynamic Island used: Additional information such as song or route information can be displayed there.

