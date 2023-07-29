iPhone 15 Models to Have Slight Difference in Main Camera: Pro Models to Feature Superior Sensor Technology

Title: iPhone 15 Main Camera to Differ Between Base and Pro Models, Leaked Information Suggests

Subtitle: Rumored differences in sensor size point to superiority of iPhone 15 Pro camera technology

For a few months now, speculations have been rife that all models of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 will feature a 48-megapixel camera as the primary lens. However, recent revelations hint at a slight variation between the iPhone 15 base models and the Pro models.

Revealed data from Digital Chat Station, via MacRumors, indicates that the 48 MP camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will possess a comparatively smaller sensor than its Pro counterparts—iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A prominent Weibo user, known for leaking important technical specifications, underscored the fact that despite the 48 MP camera commonality among the iPhone 15 variants, the Pro models would continue to boast superior main camera technology.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will retain the highly regarded 1/1.3-inch 48-megapixel sensor, which was initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Digital Chat Station sources further suggest that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will incorporate a smaller 1/1.5-inch image sensor (CIS) with a CMOS chip (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor).

Comparatively, the previous generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus featured a 1/1.9-inch image sensor in their main 12-megapixel cameras. Consequently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will witness a significant 27% increase in sensor size compared to their predecessors. Despite this, it will still be smaller than the image sensors found in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

This information gains significant relevance when considering that Apple had contemplated delaying the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus due to technical challenges faced during the production of hardware components for the 48-megapixel camera. The reduction in sensor size is thought to have potentially resolved some of these issues pertaining to the implementation of CIS image sensors.

Adding to the excitement, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to exclusively feature a periscopic lens, guaranteeing a considerable improvement in optical zoom capabilities. However, Apple might need to rearrange the position and/or orientation of its camera system to accommodate this upgrade.

As the launch of the iPhone 15 draws near, discussions surrounding the camera features and distinctions between the various models continue to dominate tech forums and communities.

iPhone 15 is scheduled to be released by Apple in 2023, further solidifying the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation.

[Join the conversation]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

